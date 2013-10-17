Stories
South Korean Lawmaker Claims North Korea Nabbed U.S.-South Korean War Plans

posted by martyb on Friday October 13, @07:17PM
from the somebody-is-have-a-very-VERY-bad-day dept.
Security

takyon writes:

North Korean hackers stole a vast cache of data, including classified wartime contingency plans jointly drawn by Washington and Seoul, when they breached the computer network of the South Korean military last year, a South Korean lawmaker said Tuesday.

One of the plans included the South Korean military's plan to remove the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, referred to as a "decapitation" plan, should war break out on the Korean Peninsula, the lawmaker, Rhee Cheol-hee, told reporters.

Mr. Rhee, a member of the governing Democratic Party who serves on the defense committee of the National Assembly, said he only recently learned of the scale of the North Korean hacking attack, which was first discovered in September last year.

It was not known whether any of the military's top secrets were leaked, although Mr. Rhee said that nearly 300 lower-classification confidential documents were stolen. The military is still unable to catalog nearly 80 percent of the 235 gigabytes of leaked data, he said.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @07:41PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @07:41PM (#581968)

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Friday October 13, @07:44PM (1 child)

    by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 13, @07:44PM (#581970)

    It's almost a certainty the Microsoft OSes were in use here, which explains why they were so easily hacked. Will Microsoft ultimately be responsible for a nuclear war, and possibly the extinction of the human race? When will we as a species finally realize how dangerous MS software is and stop using it?

    • (Score: 2) by JNCF on Friday October 13, @08:22PM

      by JNCF (4317) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 13, @08:22PM (#581992) Journal

      We'll know the answer to your second question when we figure out the answer to your first question.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @07:44PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @07:44PM (#581972)

    Even if they know the plan it doesn't mean they can stop it.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by frojack on Friday October 13, @08:05PM

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 13, @08:05PM (#581985) Journal

    This encryption of data has to stop, its just dangerous to allow anyone to use encryption.
    We need backdoors to all encrypted data.

    Oh, wait.....

    Nevermind.

    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @08:38PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @08:38PM (#581999)

    This happened during the previous administration of Park Geun-Hye, who had been impeached and is now going through a trial for whole lots of charges. A possible new charge is having the national intelligence agency engaged in various secret and illegal political activities to snuff out all criticism against her administration - i.e., the national intelligence agency was busy harassing civilians instead of watching the norks.

