Parents want teachers to do more when it comes to teaching their children about social and life skills inside the classroom, according to a new report.
The joint study between Monash University researchers and the Australian Scholarship Group (ASG) is the only one of its kind to investigate the state of education in Australia from parents' perspective.
Undertaken by Monash Faculty of Education associate professors Sivanes and Shane N. Phillipson, the report said Australian parents want their children to have access to a "holistic education".
According to the study, 69 per cent of parents believe schools should do more to teach their child about social skills. When ethnicity is factored in, the proportion increases substantially to 94 per cent among Indian and other Asian parents.
Furthermore, 49 per cent of parents agree they would like their child's school to do more about teaching them how to behave in public, which increases to 74 per cent among Indian and other Asian parents.
The mantra "The Corps is mother, the Corps is father" springs to mind.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday October 13, @09:05PM (4 children)
won't work due to helicopter parents: if they try to teach Johnny how to behave and he doesn't, what are the consequences? Johnny's parents won't like consequences.
Johnny's parents NEVER like consequences.
Johnny doesn't have to behave in public because Johnny needs to express himself. You try to stop that (especially when the parents try to stop that) and there will be consequences.
The kids now run the parents and tell the parents what will happen and what the consequences will be if it doesn't happen, so the parents helicopter to save Johnny because if they don't; consequences.
Never happen: unless those parents/Johnny get to opt out and the other kids with intelligent parents get to stay in.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday October 13, @09:23PM (1 child)
Aren't you being too hard on Johnny? After all, he's only a lad [youtube.com].
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday October 13, @09:35PM
Yeah. I'm sorry.
Sorry, Johnny. It's all my fault, not yours. Def not yours, Johnny.
Poor Johnny: society let you down.
(I HOPE YOU FRY, JOHNNY!!!)
;)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday October 13, @09:47PM
Social skills???
These kids can't even boil water. How about some survival skills that do not involve potato chips.
Here's a possible clue to the problem Single Parent kids [kidscount.org].
The welfare state has done a great job of driving away black fathers so that black mothers can keep their welfare payments.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday October 13, @09:57PM
We will lose a war because our soldiers are afraid to attack.
When I was a kid I could go anywhere I wanted, provided I was home for supper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @09:16PM (3 children)
In other news, 49% of parents should never have been allowed to breed. The public should not be financially responsible for raising the children of the irresponsible.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday October 13, @09:36PM
Yes: the PARENTS should be teaching them how to behave!
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday October 13, @09:41PM
> school to do more about teaching them how to behave in public
In additional news, 49% of parents should pay attention to the fact the their children are no longer allowed to blink in school without being handcuffed (unless they are part of the football team, obviously).
I'm pretty sure "behaving" is the primary skill being taught.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday October 13, @10:03PM
Oh, the poor public... so intelligent, and responsible too... and yet paying for raising the children of irresponsible.
(yeah right, 49% of the people are no longer "public")
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday October 13, @09:54PM
The ninth edition of "Inc. Yourself" said nothing whatsoever about taxes.
Hilarity ensued.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @10:05PM
https://mobile.twitter.com/ivanka/status/821286796491362304/photo/1 [twitter.com]
