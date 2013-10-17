17/10/13/025235 story
posted by martyb on Friday October 13, @01:06PM
from the do-you-see-what-I-see? dept.
from the do-you-see-what-I-see? dept.
"At every step along the way, the future is built by people who believe it can be better."
That's the message Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, brought to the company's fourth annual Oculus Connect virtual reality developer conference Wednesday. As in previous years, Zuckerberg joined the stage to discuss the promise of what virtual reality can be and show off some goodies.
The company tallied 100 million app downloads, he said, and added that the company continues to work on a less-bulky version of its headsets.
But he said the company has a goal: Get 1 billion people in VR.
Maybe Zuckerberg can take those billion people along on his virtual cartoon tour of Puerto Rico's hurricane damage.
Facebook's Zuckerberg Wants to Get One Billion People in VR | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 12 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @01:15PM (2 children)
Why not give a billion people jobs?
Or feed a billion Africans?
Oh I get it. He's a nice guy. Maybe that's the joke. Ha ha.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 13, @01:29PM
This will give a billion people jobs. See my post below.
I am NOT a cowboy and there is nothing wrong with this speed for a small number of posts.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday October 13, @01:37PM
There's no obvious connection.
Embracing VR, however, very much fits his pattern. He'll tell you he's giving people what they want - to a degree that's certainly true. But as always the devil is in the details. You can be sure that whatever actually ships will be a thoroughly poisoned pill.
After all, it's the poison that creates the profit, that brings the money and power to him. Everything else is just bait used to make the poison more attractive.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Friday October 13, @01:26PM (4 children)
Zuckerberg is visionary enough to realize the importance of getting everyone to use VR and Augmented Reality, all the time, every day.
This will accomplish two very important things.
1. It will get people to stop having their head down stuck in a smart phone while walking or driving. People should not be using a cell phone while driving. Especially in a self-driving car.
2. It will accelerate the corporate overlord goal of turning everyone into obedient robots. Zombie like, but without the drawbacks of true zombies. And people will pay handsomely for the privilege of becoming a corporate drone.
Maybe most people will even be buried or cremated with their VR headwear.
Google had the correct evil vision, but Google Glass failed in its first attempt. Zuckerberg might be able to pull it off. He has the necessary greed and lack of empathy. Only Google may be able to challenge.
Perhaps we'll end up with two robotized human army brands fighting and killing one another on sight in order to gain the higher market share and enhance corporate bonuses, and increase shareholder value. A possible defense would be to not put a brand logo on VR glasses to prevent the other brand from recognizing it. But the AI's controlling the humans would seek other recognition techniques to satisfy their market share goals.
The people who were attacking Google Glass users will be the first ones to go this time. That is understood now. So expect all brands of VR headsets to turn their wearers against the luddites first.
Welcome to the future! The future is here! And the future has poor battery life.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday October 13, @01:31PM (1 child)
Have you recently been watching a certain Joss Whedon TV series (in particular the two-part epilogue), by any chance?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 13, @01:41PM
I don't think so. But can you name the TV series?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday October 13, @01:36PM
> It will accelerate the corporate overlord goal of turning everyone into obedient robots.
I don't see the point. We're gonna [4th directive] you anyway. Your heat signature gives you away.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday October 13, @01:40PM
Jeez. That prospect makes me want to pull the third lever for the Fight Club option.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @01:45PM
I appreciate how they needed to point out that it's Facebook's Zuckerberg. Otherwise, I might have mistaken the headline for the bridge player Zuckerberg and interpreted the news very differently.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday October 13, @02:02PM (2 children)
The only way I'll ever bother with VR is if I can have a giant dick for an avatar. Photo-realistic veins and such required. Lacking that bit of kek, it's shiny but ultimately useless garbage.
Right now, in non-virtual reality, I can see all the info I have a use for. While that's possible in VR as well, it is not possible for me to also see where my coffee cup is and look out the window to see who just pulled up. VR is, and always shall be, a more limited display option than a good set of monitors and actual reality.
Save Ferris!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday October 13, @02:26PM
Hmm, some might say you're a virtual dick already.
C'mon, you had to know you were leaving yourself wide open on that one. :-)
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 13, @02:26PM
I am going to steal your great avatar idea.
You could tell Facebook and Google Glass systems what avatar to use not only for your personal appearance, but also for your home and automobile. Your home could have a different "paint job" every season of the year. No more need to have 3,000 different pairs of physical shoes when you can have virtual shoes.
VR would also allow all sorts of useful things. No more need for big screen TVs. Any surface will do for creating a virtual big screen. Two people with VR glasses can agree to watch a movie together with a virtual big screen on an agreed upon empty wall.
The corporate sludge we will eat every day could take on any appearance you desire. (Reminds me of Talos 4 on ST:TOS pilot and episode "The Menagerie".
And imagine the number of advertising surfaces available when everyone has VR glasses. It would be wonderful! All physical billboards could be left blank, and you see ads on the billboards that are targeted to your profile. But why stop at billboards. Every surface in the world could have ads on it except for the inside of your eyelids. And don't worry, they'll even fix that soon! What a wonderful world.
Reply to This
Parent