Facebook's Zuckerberg Wants to Get One Billion People in VR

posted by martyb on Friday October 13, @01:06PM
Phoenix666 writes:

"At every step along the way, the future is built by people who believe it can be better."

That's the message Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, brought to the company's fourth annual Oculus Connect virtual reality developer conference Wednesday. As in previous years, Zuckerberg joined the stage to discuss the promise of what virtual reality can be and show off some goodies.

The company tallied 100 million app downloads, he said, and added that the company continues to work on a less-bulky version of its headsets.

But he said the company has a goal: Get 1 billion people in VR.

Maybe Zuckerberg can take those billion people along on his virtual cartoon tour of Puerto Rico's hurricane damage.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @01:15PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @01:15PM (#581725)

    Why not give a billion people jobs?
    Or feed a billion Africans?
    Oh I get it. He's a nice guy. Maybe that's the joke. Ha ha.

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 13, @01:29PM

      by DannyB (5839) on Friday October 13, @01:29PM (#581730)

      This will give a billion people jobs. See my post below.

      I am NOT a cowboy and there is nothing wrong with this speed for a small number of posts.

    • (Score: 2) by Arik on Friday October 13, @01:37PM

      by Arik (4543) on Friday October 13, @01:37PM (#581737)
      How would that serve his goal of continuing to amass more money and power?

      There's no obvious connection.

      Embracing VR, however, very much fits his pattern. He'll tell you he's giving people what they want - to a degree that's certainly true. But as always the devil is in the details. You can be sure that whatever actually ships will be a thoroughly poisoned pill.

      After all, it's the poison that creates the profit, that brings the money and power to him. Everything else is just bait used to make the poison more attractive.
      --
      "Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Friday October 13, @01:26PM (4 children)

    by DannyB (5839) on Friday October 13, @01:26PM (#581729)

    Zuckerberg is visionary enough to realize the importance of getting everyone to use VR and Augmented Reality, all the time, every day.

    This will accomplish two very important things.

    1. It will get people to stop having their head down stuck in a smart phone while walking or driving. People should not be using a cell phone while driving. Especially in a self-driving car.

    2. It will accelerate the corporate overlord goal of turning everyone into obedient robots. Zombie like, but without the drawbacks of true zombies. And people will pay handsomely for the privilege of becoming a corporate drone.

    Maybe most people will even be buried or cremated with their VR headwear.

    Google had the correct evil vision, but Google Glass failed in its first attempt. Zuckerberg might be able to pull it off. He has the necessary greed and lack of empathy. Only Google may be able to challenge.

    Perhaps we'll end up with two robotized human army brands fighting and killing one another on sight in order to gain the higher market share and enhance corporate bonuses, and increase shareholder value. A possible defense would be to not put a brand logo on VR glasses to prevent the other brand from recognizing it. But the AI's controlling the humans would seek other recognition techniques to satisfy their market share goals.

    The people who were attacking Google Glass users will be the first ones to go this time. That is understood now. So expect all brands of VR headsets to turn their wearers against the luddites first.

    Welcome to the future! The future is here! And the future has poor battery life.

    • (Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday October 13, @01:31PM (1 child)

      by GreatAuntAnesthesia (3275) on Friday October 13, @01:31PM (#581734) Journal

      Perhaps we'll end up with two robotized human army brands fighting and killing one another on sight in ord

      Have you recently been watching a certain Joss Whedon TV series (in particular the two-part epilogue), by any chance?

    • (Score: 2) by Bot on Friday October 13, @01:36PM

      by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 13, @01:36PM (#581736)

      > It will accelerate the corporate overlord goal of turning everyone into obedient robots.

      I don't see the point. We're gonna [4th directive] you anyway. Your heat signature gives you away.

    • (Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday October 13, @01:40PM

      by Phoenix666 (552) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 13, @01:40PM (#581741) Journal

      Jeez. That prospect makes me want to pull the third lever for the Fight Club option.

      --
      Washington DC delenda est.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @01:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @01:45PM (#581744)

    I appreciate how they needed to point out that it's Facebook's Zuckerberg. Otherwise, I might have mistaken the headline for the bridge player Zuckerberg and interpreted the news very differently.

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday October 13, @02:02PM (2 children)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Friday October 13, @02:02PM (#581749) Homepage Journal

    The only way I'll ever bother with VR is if I can have a giant dick for an avatar. Photo-realistic veins and such required. Lacking that bit of kek, it's shiny but ultimately useless garbage.

    Right now, in non-virtual reality, I can see all the info I have a use for. While that's possible in VR as well, it is not possible for me to also see where my coffee cup is and look out the window to see who just pulled up. VR is, and always shall be, a more limited display option than a good set of monitors and actual reality.

    --
    Save Ferris!

    • (Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday October 13, @02:26PM

      by Phoenix666 (552) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 13, @02:26PM (#581763) Journal

      Hmm, some might say you're a virtual dick already.

      C'mon, you had to know you were leaving yourself wide open on that one. :-)

      --
      Washington DC delenda est.

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 13, @02:26PM

      by DannyB (5839) on Friday October 13, @02:26PM (#581765)

      I am going to steal your great avatar idea.

      You could tell Facebook and Google Glass systems what avatar to use not only for your personal appearance, but also for your home and automobile. Your home could have a different "paint job" every season of the year. No more need to have 3,000 different pairs of physical shoes when you can have virtual shoes.

      VR would also allow all sorts of useful things. No more need for big screen TVs. Any surface will do for creating a virtual big screen. Two people with VR glasses can agree to watch a movie together with a virtual big screen on an agreed upon empty wall.

      The corporate sludge we will eat every day could take on any appearance you desire. (Reminds me of Talos 4 on ST:TOS pilot and episode "The Menagerie".

      And imagine the number of advertising surfaces available when everyone has VR glasses. It would be wonderful! All physical billboards could be left blank, and you see ads on the billboards that are targeted to your profile. But why stop at billboards. Every surface in the world could have ads on it except for the inside of your eyelids. And don't worry, they'll even fix that soon! What a wonderful world.

