from the proactive-data-recovery dept.
Last week, The Wall Street Journal dropped a bombshell when it reported that Russian government hackers located confidential National Security Agency material improperly stored on an employee's home computer with help from Kaspersky antivirus, which happened to be installed. On Tuesday, The New York Times and The Washington Post provided another shocker: the Russian hackers were caught in the act by spies from Israel, who were burrowed deep inside Kaspersky's corporate network around the time of the theft.
Ars Technica: How Kaspersky AV reportedly was caught helping Russian hackers steal NSA secrets
The New York Times: How Israel Caught Russian Hackers Scouring the World for U.S. Secrets
The Washington Post: Israel hacked Kaspersky, then tipped the NSA that its tools had been breached (archive)
Previously: Kaspersky Lab and Lax Contractor Blamed for Russian Acquisition of NSA Tools
Related Stories
According to unverifiable sources, an NSA contractor stored classified data and hacking tools on his home computer, which were made available to Russian hackers through the contractor's use of Kaspersky Lab anti-virus software:
Russian government-backed hackers stole highly classified U.S. cyber secrets in 2015 from the National Security Agency after a contractor put information on his home computer, two newspapers reported on Thursday.
As reported first by The Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified sources, the theft included information on penetrating foreign computer networks and protecting against cyber attacks and is likely to be viewed as one of the most significant security breaches to date.
In a later story, The Washington Post said the employee had worked at the NSA's Tailored Access Operations unit for elite hackers before he was fired in 2015.
[...] Citing unidentified sources, both the Journal and the Post also reported that the contractor used antivirus software from Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab, the company whose products were banned from U.S. government networks last month because of suspicions they help the Kremlin conduct espionage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 14, @12:56AM (4 children)
We report, you decide.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Touché) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday October 14, @01:03AM (3 children)
Oh wow, just when all the Russia hysteria was started to be wrapped-up as bullshit, America's greatest ally [johndenugent.com] steps in at the last minute with hard damning proof! They sure to have a good track record for putting America's interests above their own!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 14, @01:12AM
There was no doubt they spy on us. We spy on them. Israel spys on everyone too. They all spy on each other. Why do you think manning was arrested, assanage sits in a lonely 1 room apartment, and snowden is in exile? Not because the other spy agencies didnt know about it. They just did not want the public knowing about it. The US has no less that 3 different agencies whos JOB it is to spy. They have dozens of companies in their pocket doing the exact same thing as big ol scarry 'russia'. Israel in this case decided it was in their best interest to fuck around with us and the russians at the same time.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday October 14, @01:13AM (1 child)
Probably the Israelites wanted Trump in power instead of Hillary, so they hacked the election but then had all traces stop at Russia to implicate them.
Jewish revenge for...... hmmmmm....... Get the alt-right to rise up, the Nazi party to be reformed in the U.S. and then..... TAX THE HELL OUT OF RACIST WHITEY!
(starting to sound more and more like Ethanol.... must. stop. typing.....must. stop. typing!!!!!.....)
:)
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday October 14, @01:17AM
Well, Trump did just meet with a U.S.S. Liberty Survivor and Israel did just admit to knowing the U.S.S. Liberty was an American ship when they attacked it.
Though they blamed LBJ for authorizing the attack, and they may be right about that.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday October 14, @01:09AM
Someone had sex and someones virginity got taken. Someone else put their laptop down and stuff got stolen. Someone ELSE used Windows and shit hits fan.
News at, well, meh. News at ........ EVERY FUCKING TIME!
Stupid is as stupid does! EVERY FUCKING TIME!
Stop being stupid or go be stupid somewhere else!
ANGRY TIME OVER! Going home soon to use my Arch linux desktop so i can recover my sanity. Might even log into i3 so i can geeek out!
Gonna go take over more countries with France: no runnin' this time, French soldiers!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 14, @01:12AM
Yeah, yeah... pull the other one
The democrats are stopping at nothing
Reply to This