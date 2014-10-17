[...] tech companies are under fire for creating problems instead of solving them. At the top of the list is Russian interference in last year’s presidential election. Social media might have originally promised liberation, but it proved an even more useful tool for stoking anger. The manipulation was so efficient and so lacking in transparency that the companies themselves barely noticed it was happening.
The election is far from the only area of concern. Tech companies have accrued a tremendous amount of power and influence. Amazon determines how people shop, Google how they acquire knowledge, Facebook how they communicate. All of them are making decisions about who gets a digital megaphone and who should be unplugged from the web.
Their amount of concentrated authority resembles the divine right of kings, and is sparking a backlash that is still gathering force.
Is it that the tech companies are creating problems for society as a whole, or merely disrupting the status quo for the old Powers-That-Be?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday October 14, @12:42PM (1 child)
Irrelevant. They have far too much power and rather than having prohibitions against abusing it like the government does, they have the law backing their ability to abuse it.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday October 14, @01:16PM
Standard Oil and AT&T were forcibly broken up after decades of having their monopoly status protected and subsidized by much less publicized laws.
I don't see any laws overtly propping up Bitcoin, Netflix, or Miley Cyrus, but the free market seems to be concentrating far more money on them than roughly similar equivalent alternatives. Maybe Google, Amazon, Microsoft (and, off the net and on the "free seas" and interstate highways: WalMart) have been peddling enough legislative influence to get things swung their way, but their continued gathering of power is a naturally emergent property of the free markets, and the sheeple that vote with their wallets.
At this point in time, I'm in favor of Net Neutrality - but the continued ascendancy of Google, Amazon, and a handful of other giants will continue until they do something heinous enough to earn the backlash that hit US Steel, Standard Oil, and later AT&T. None of this is black or white, 100%, but as it approaches an extreme, the system pushes back harder.
