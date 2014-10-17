from the cut-it-out! dept.
A day after DirecTV parent AT&T said it would lose subscribers because people are ditching their satellite and cable television services — a phenomenon known as cord-cutting — shares of companies heavily invested in the TV industry tumbled.
Shares of AT&T, the culprit in Thursday's sell-off, dropped 6 percent, dragging shares of its presumed merger partner, Time Warner, down 2 percent in the process.
AT&T said in a regulatory filing that in the recently ended quarter it would report gaining 300,000 subscribers to its over-the-top digital service while losing 390,000 traditional TV subscribers, for a net loss of 90,000 subs.
While it cited several causes — including hurricanes and changing its credit standards for new customers — it was this line in the filing that Wall Street keyed on: "The video net losses were driven by heightened competition in traditional pay TV markets and OTT services ..."
Bet somebody at AT&T got fired today...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 14, @03:10PM
Why would someone in charge get fired?
Wouldn't they just offshore more work to increase shareholder value?
People out of work in the US, potential customers, don't really count as a metric because they wouldn't pay for the service anyway. The shrinking pool of available customers can only be remedied by determining that business processes can be done more cheaply in lands where the people providing the service utilize the telecommunication benefits of a different regional company that has a monopoly or some other barrier to entry for AT&T.
It's how they've always done things, and why would they stop now? I expect that to speed up. They now have reason to demonstrate that they can't afford to pay US workers the same amount for all of the US workers, so let's offshore a number of these jobs on top of what's already gone anyway, and then provide a bonus for executives to encourage them to stay so that our leadership doesn't experience a blip that might upset our shareholders.
Your best bet to get a continued income from AT&T is to own their stock, which many executives use to effectively determine their compensation. They no longer deal with the workers; they worry about stock value and thus treat business decisions like this in a manner that can be approached to best increase stock values.
Maybe they will double down on the privacy violating too; one person's data can be sold repeatedly since it's easy to copy and always being updated.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Saturday October 14, @03:50PM
The cable industry will bleed until it fixes the problem driving people to streaming. The oversize bundle. They resist, the content providers really resist but everybody knows it is the primary driver of this cord cutting. And the heart of it is ESPN and the House of Mouse. If people had an option to ditch ESPN and just save the ~$10 the cable co pays for it a large number of cable customers would take it, and it would stave off cutting among those people for a couple of years. But long term it has to become a menu with a price listed for each channel or related block. Bundling ESPN[123] along with the regional net would be ok, bundling NICK, NICKJR, TEENNICK, NICK@NITE, etc is OK, homes without kids opt out, home with probably in. On the other hand, somebody wants CMT they might resent also paying for MTV[123], VH1, etc. to get it since they wouldn't watch it and probably think the filth there shouldn't be entering their home.
That is what drives a lot of this, knowing that not only is there stuff they don't watch on their dial, it is knowing there is stuff there they loath and are forced to pay for anyway. For every Conservative upset about CNN there is a Proggy equally mad they have to pay for FNC. They eventually agree they can both come together and hate the cable company.
Cable has a huge advantage in having a fast efficient broadcast based distribution system, if they lose to streaming because they can't adapt their billing model that is entirely on them.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday October 14, @04:03PM (1 child)
Hello Corporate America, and welcome to day 1 of Economics 101 class. Today you will learn some basics about a most fundamental factor of semi-free market economics: supply-demand curves.
Simplistically, if you're greedy pigs and raise prices, you will make more money on a per-item/service basis, but you will lose market share. Some of your customers will simply choose to buy less of your product/service. Competitors will see an opportunity to undercut you and take some of your market. If you continue to be blinded by greed and don't lower prices, you will stumble and fall into the bottomless pit of inefficient corporate structure which was built on large profit margins.
Thank you for coming to class today. Please read the next chapter for tomorrow's class which will be: how to prepare for corporate dissolution, also known as bankruptcy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 14, @04:18PM
those are business practices
