from the making-a-bundle dept.
IGN, a game and entertainment media company, has acquired Humble Bundle, a distributor of video games that raises money for charities:
Media giant IGN announced today that it has acquired Humble Bundle, the company best known for selling packs of indie games at pay-what-you-want prices. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This is potentially a big deal for game developers, since Humble has expanded beyond its bundling business to publish games, pay devs to make games for its subscription-based monthly game club, maintain a subscription-based online game trove, and operate an online game storefront.
However, a press release confirming the deal also noted that Humble will continue to operate independently in the wake of the acquisition, with no significant business or staffing changes. It will have some degree of support from IGN (which is itself owned by digital media giant J2 Global), specifically in terms of accelerating growth and raising more money for charity.
I think I stopped using Humble Bundle when they started removing the Electronic Frontier Foundation as a charity option for some bundles.
Also at VentureBeat and Humble Mumble (official blog).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 14, @05:23PM
...or did they get it for free?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 14, @05:38PM
Once upon a time Humble Bundle sold exclusively multi-platform and DRM-free games. This was really awesome and I supported it with my dollars. It was also super easy to give them money.
Then they started selling DRM-encumbered crap, so I stopped paying them.
Reply to This