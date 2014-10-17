from the things-are-looking-up dept.
An fMRI study has found evidence of a reduction in depressive symptoms after treatment with psilocybin:
A hallucinogen found in magic mushrooms can "reset" the brains of people with untreatable depression, raising hopes of a future treatment, scans suggest.
The small study gave 19 patients a single dose of the psychedelic ingredient psilocybin. Half of patients ceased to be depressed and experienced changes in their brain activity that lasted about five weeks.
However, the team at Imperial College London says people should not self-medicate.
There has been a series of small studies suggesting psilocybin could have a role in depression by acting as a "lubricant for the mind" that allows people to escape a cycle of depressive symptoms. But the precise impact it might be having on brain activity was not known.
Psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression: fMRI-measured brain mechanisms (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-13282-7) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 15, @12:33AM (1 child)
Of course nobody should ever self-medicate with something as dangerous as *omg* Drugs™.
They should wait until big pharma can create a molecule with roughly the same effect that's also highly addictive, unlike psilocybin mushroom, and most importantly, patentable.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday October 15, @12:37AM
Government types don't want people to have the enlightening experience of psychedelics. They want people to stay stuck in their mental prisons and physically-addicted. That's where big pharma's opioids and readily-available CIA heroin come in.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday October 15, @12:35AM (1 child)
I heard that DMT also works wonders for bad depression. I wouldn't know, though, because I never tried it and honestly don't like the after-effects of psychedelics. Psychedelics can also be very unpredictable and dangerous if you have a lot of bad blood.
It's kinda like, if you're a daytime person, taking a nap and then waking up feeling in a different mood, like a different person, personality-wise. Had many good memories of dropping acid and watching cartoons with the volume off and Eminem playing in the background (so that it looks like the cartoon characters are talking the lyrics).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 15, @01:08AM
After telling him that smoking DMT is just like smoking burning plastic, the DMT informed him that he had two many arms, legs. toes and fingers.
While my schoolmate readily agreed, he was overcome with the worst kind of horror when he was unable to figure out _why_
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 15, @12:58AM
This was certainly my experience. I was in a very bad place because of work stress and an adversarial boss. It was so bad I was making plans to kill myself; real plans with expectation to carry through. A few days before I was going to do it, a friend offered me a chance to try them - why the hell not, I was going to end it all anyway, right? So I tried them and the next day it was literally like I had been rebooted and all the negative shit that had accumulated was cleared out. I could think clearly about how to solve my problems, change my job and get out of dodge. Psilocybin saved my life.
