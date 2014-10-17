Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Layoffs Hit ABC as Rumors About the Network's Future Swirl

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday October 15, @09:43AM   Printer-friendly
from the impact-of-cord-cutting dept.
Techonomics

Phoenix666 writes:

Disney/ABC TV has begun making long-feared layoffs as part of a broader restructuring of its broadcast business, with rumors swirling that bigger moves—including a possible sale of ABC—are coming.

Deadline first reported the staff reductions on Thursday, saying they could impact up to 200 employees across Disney and ABC properties. An ABC source with knowledge of the situation said that the cuts will hit upward of 40 of its employees on the East Coast and still more out west.

Multiple people at ABC told Splinter that there is a widespread belief at the network that the belt-tightening could be tied to a prospective sale by its corporate parent.

Disney's broadcast division, which includes ABC and its local TV stations, is suffering from slumping ad rates and new competition from streaming services. The network's top producer, Shonda Rhimes, creator of Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder, decamped from ABC for Netflix in August.

Will pride goeth before the fall?

Original Submission


«  Outlook Staples Your Encrypted Emails to, Er, Plaintext Copies When Sending Messages
Layoffs Hit ABC as Rumors About the Network's Future Swirl | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.