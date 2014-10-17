http://heavy.com/news/2017/10/michael-christopher-estes-asheville-airport-bomber-suspect/
A 46-year-old man is facing federal charges accusing him of leaving a jar filled with explosives at a North Carolina airport as part of a war he pledged to fight on U.S. soil.
Michael Christopher Estes was arrested October 7 and charged with attempted malicious use of explosive materials and unlawful possession of explosive materials in an airport, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday.
The improvised explosive device, or IED, was found inside a jar at the Asheville Regional Airport about 7 a.m. on October 6, the FBI said in the complaint. Bomb technicians from the Asheville Police Department rendered the device safe. The baggage claim and lobby area of the airport were evacuated and shut down for about 2 hours. No one was injured.
also at USA Today and The Independent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 15, @05:04PM (5 children)
I bet the FBI recruited him, taught him how to construct a lookalike, and then directed him where to place it.
America. Safe again.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 15, @05:10PM (4 children)
Otherwise, great job on calling yourself out!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 15, @05:15PM (1 child)
Otherwise? Otherwise what?
Who is being called out and for what? Obviously, there's something unspoken both in what you're reading and writing.
I don't know what you're trying to say.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Sunday October 15, @05:38PM
Not going to look for links right now so maybe someone else has some.. Back under Bush and Obama (and I presume under Trump) there were a few times where the FBI would find a guy with issues, get him worked up more, provide him with weapons, and then after pressured to follow through would head toward a mark and get nabbed by the guys giving him guns.
I remember this happening two or three times under Bush and once under Obama, but I did not read the news as much back then. FBI was all happy about getting people who had intent, but really just seemed like entrapment to me.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 15, @05:19PM (1 child)
A civilized society should be trying to encourage mentally ill people to find a comfortable place in society, rather than trying to ruin their existences just so that a bunch of authority figures can get their rocks off pretending to be useful.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 15, @05:37PM
So where is this "comfortable place" for individuals like Omar Mateen, Stephen Paddock or Harvey Weinstein? How can society best accommodate the anti-social? How do you propose making a schizophrenic "comfortable" without feeding their paranoid delusions? Why would you lump people who are dangerously unhinged in with people who suffer mild depression under the umbrella term "mentally ill"?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 15, @05:42PM
Subject says it all.
Reply to This