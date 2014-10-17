from the watch-for-bugs-at-the-chip-buffet dept.
High Performance Computing (HPC) Chips – A Veritable Smorgasbord?
No this isn't about the song from Charlotte's Web or the Scandinavian predilection for open sandwiches; it's about the apparent newfound choice in the HPC CPU market.
For the first time since AMD's ill-fated launch of Bulldozer the answer to the question, 'Which CPU will be in my next HPC system?' doesn't have to be 'Whichever variety of Intel Xeon E5 they are selling when we procure'.
In fact, it's not just in the x86 market where there is now a genuine choice. Soon we will have at least two credible ARM v8 ISA CPUs (from Cavium and Qualcomm respectively) and IBM have gone all in on the Power architecture (having at one point in the last ten years had four competing HPC CPU lines – x86, Blue Gene, Power and Cell).
In fact, it may even be Intel that is left wondering which horse to back in the HPC CPU race with both Xeon lines looking insufficiently differentiated going forward. A symptom of this dilemma is the recent restructuring of the Xeon line along with associated pricing and feature segmentation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 15, @07:17PM
IBM's superior POWER architecture hangs in there, and then suddenly, a RISC-V group begins producing chips that are interesting. IBM says "Aw, fuck it!", and puts all of its POWER resources behind the RISC-V project; this encourages the likes of Google and Facebook to go all in on the RISC-V system, and then the whole world benefits as this open-hardware technology trickles down to consumer products.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday October 15, @07:23PM
It would be interesting to put each of these behind a smart firewall and boot to their bios, then install some crippled OS and see which of them call home first.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This