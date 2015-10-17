17/10/15/0231220 story
posted by martyb on Monday October 16, @01:50AM
from the b-b-b-but-I-have-an-AMD! dept.
We've covered that it was possible and in theory how to do so before but I think having a proper How-To written up will save even us nerd types some hair pulling. Here's what you'll need to start:
- an Intel-CPU-based target PC — that does not have Boot Guard enabled — on which you wish to disable the IME;
- the target PC may be running an OEM BIOS (such as AMI, Dell etc.), or coreboot;
- a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B single board computer ('RPi3'), for use as an external flash programmer;
- a spare >= 8GB microSD card (to hold the 64-bit Gentoo O/S image we will use for the RPi3);
- an appropriate IC clip for your target PC's flash chip, e.g.:
- a Pomona 5250 for SOIC-8 chips;
- a Pomona 5208 for unsocketed DIP-8 chips, or
- a Pomona 5252 for SOIC-16 chips;
- 8 female-female connector wires (to attach the appropriate clip to the RPi3's GPIO header);
- a maintenance manual for your target PC, where available, to assist in safe disassembly / reassembly; and
- whatever tools are stipulated in the above.
Given the above list, you'll obviously need to be comfortable identifying and connecting an IC clip to your flash chip. So, it's not a procedure for most grandmothers but neither is especially complex or difficult for the vast majority of desktop machines (laptop/other difficulty will vary widely). Also, the guide explicitly does not cover PLCC or WSON flash chips, so you're out of luck here if your board has such.
Happy hacking, folks.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 16, @01:59AM (7 children)
Will you buy superior price/performance x86 chips, or pin your hopes on SoylentNews favorite RISC-V to break the monopoly?
Does this mean Intel is a better buy than AMD?
Is this just a ruse to get you to disable the management engine you know about?
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 16, @02:19AM
Using a turquoise case is the only way to shut down the one the lizard people put in there.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday October 16, @02:22AM (5 children)
Well, RISC-V is years away from giving the world a chip comparable with even the low-end x86_64 chips, so that's out. ARM would be a better bet but while finding a respectable ARM chip isn't too hard, finding a board that gives you options comparable to a modern desktop is exceedingly difficult, so that's out as well for a bit longer. If you need a desktop this year, you have no realistic choice but x86_64 unless you're willing to pay thousands of dollars extra for an underperforming Talos II.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday October 16, @02:28AM (3 children)
YES!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdH1hSWGFGU [youtube.com]
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday October 16, @02:36AM (1 child)
https://youtu.be/LdH1hSWGFGU?t=97 [youtu.be]
HAHHAHAHA
YEAH!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 16, @02:41AM
ni🅱️️🅱️️a wot m9
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday October 16, @02:46AM
If you're going to go all Offtopic and link that song at least link the Bugs Bunny version.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 16, @02:48AM
It seems all three major manufacturers love to piss final users. ARM can come with TrustZone, so you are under board maker's will about chip selection and what is loaded in it. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ARM_architecture#TrustZone_.28for_Cortex-A_profile.29 [wikipedia.org]
