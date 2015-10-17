Richard Branson, the billionaire behind the Virgin brand, has reportedly invested an undisclosed sum in Elon Musk's barmy Hyperloop supersonic tube train project.

Beardy gets to join the Hyperfruitloop board, according to the Beeb, and the firm will also add its ubiquitous Virgin moniker to Musk's firm's name, meaning it will now be known as Virgin Hyperloop One.

The rebrand and ascension of Branson to the board suggests that a large sum has made its way from billionaire Beardy into Hyperloop's coffers, though terms of the deal were not revealed.

"Ever since our creation, Virgin has been known for disruption and investing in innovative companies," burbled Beardy's PR flunkies. "Importantly, Virgin Hyperloop One will be all-electric and the team is working on ensuing it is a responsible and sustainable form of transport too."