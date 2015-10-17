Stories
Sir Richard Branson Invests in Hyperloop

posted by martyb on Monday October 16, @08:53AM
Phoenix666 writes:

Richard Branson, the billionaire behind the Virgin brand, has reportedly invested an undisclosed sum in Elon Musk's barmy Hyperloop supersonic tube train project.

Beardy gets to join the Hyperfruitloop board, according to the Beeb, and the firm will also add its ubiquitous Virgin moniker to Musk's firm's name, meaning it will now be known as Virgin Hyperloop One.

The rebrand and ascension of Branson to the board suggests that a large sum has made its way from billionaire Beardy into Hyperloop's coffers, though terms of the deal were not revealed.

"Ever since our creation, Virgin has been known for disruption and investing in innovative companies," burbled Beardy's PR flunkies. "Importantly, Virgin Hyperloop One will be all-electric and the team is working on ensuing it is a responsible and sustainable form of transport too."

"Virgin Hyperloop?"

Sir Richard Branson Invests in Hyperloop
  • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 16, @09:11AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 16, @09:11AM (#582931)

    Richard Branson is even a bigger moron than I thought or he's betting some of the IP developed for this infeasible, loony project will be reusable for space transit.

    "Virgin Hyperloop?"

    The brand name that makes everything a euphemism.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 16, @09:59AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 16, @09:59AM (#582941)

    Huh huh.

  • (Score: 2) by isostatic on Monday October 16, @10:23AM

    by isostatic (365) on Monday October 16, @10:23AM (#582947) Journal

    Great way to kill it off -- Look at what happened with Spaceship One.

