From the Law of Unintended Consequences:
Endurance couch-surfer and WikiLeaker-in-chief Julian Assange has thanked US authorities for the banking blockade that made it hard to donate fiat currencies to his organisation, because it inadvertently enriched the organisation.
The blockade first appeared in 2010, after the United States expressed its ire at WikiLeaks' publication of diplomatic cables. Not long afterwards, Mastercard and Visa stopped processing donations sent to the site.
WikiLeaks sued and won against Visa, but the blockade persisted. The organisation therefore sought alternative funding including Bitcoin.
Which brings us to an Assange Tweet from Sunday, as follows.
My deepest thanks to the US government, Senator McCain and Senator Lieberman for pushing Visa, MasterCard, Payal, AmEx, Mooneybookers, et al, into erecting an illegal banking blockade against @WikiLeaks starting in 2010. It caused us to invest in Bitcoin -- with > 50000% return. pic.twitter.com/9i8D69yxLC
— Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 14, 2017
> 50,000%?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday October 16, @02:12PM (1 child)
Think of all the characters he saved. Virtual donkeys can only carry so many characters. So an obvious question - how much has Wikileaks benefited by this run up in Bitcoin? Story notes that Wikileaks finances are "opaque".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 16, @02:26PM
UNICODE or ASCII?
Another obvious quote: how much the NSA budget grew the NSA budget since 2013 [theverge.com]?
Unlike Wikileaks, NSA is funded by public money, yet I note that the NSA budget is not only opaque, it's black.
