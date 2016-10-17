Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Assange Thanks USA for Forcing Him to Invest in Booming Bitcoin

posted by martyb on Monday October 16, @01:51PM   Printer-friendly
from the silver-(bitcoin)-lining dept.
Techonomics

Phoenix666 writes:

From the Law of Unintended Consequences:

Endurance couch-surfer and WikiLeaker-in-chief Julian Assange has thanked US authorities for the banking blockade that made it hard to donate fiat currencies to his organisation, because it inadvertently enriched the organisation.

The blockade first appeared in 2010, after the United States expressed its ire at WikiLeaks' publication of diplomatic cables. Not long afterwards, Mastercard and Visa stopped processing donations sent to the site.

WikiLeaks sued and won against Visa, but the blockade persisted. The organisation therefore sought alternative funding including Bitcoin.

Which brings us to an Assange Tweet from Sunday, as follows.

My deepest thanks to the US government, Senator McCain and Senator Lieberman for pushing Visa, MasterCard, Payal, AmEx, Mooneybookers, et al, into erecting an illegal banking blockade against @WikiLeaks starting in 2010. It caused us to invest in Bitcoin -- with > 50000% return. pic.twitter.com/9i8D69yxLC
        — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 14, 2017

> 50,000%?

Original Submission


«  Severe Flaw in WPA2 Protocol Leaves Wi-Fi Traffic Open to Eavesdropping - KRACKATTACK | Book Review: Postsingular by Rudy Rucker  »
Assange Thanks USA for Forcing Him to Invest in Booming Bitcoin | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Monday October 16, @02:12PM (1 child)

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Monday October 16, @02:12PM (#582996) Journal

    > 50,000%?

    Think of all the characters he saved. Virtual donkeys can only carry so many characters. So an obvious question - how much has Wikileaks benefited by this run up in Bitcoin? Story notes that Wikileaks finances are "opaque".

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 16, @02:26PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 16, @02:26PM (#583001)

      Think of all the characters he saved.

      UNICODE or ASCII?

      So an obvious question - how much has Wikileaks benefited by this run up in Bitcoin? Story notes that Wikileaks finances are "opaque".

      Another obvious quote: how much the NSA budget grew the NSA budget since 2013 [theverge.com]?
      Unlike Wikileaks, NSA is funded by public money, yet I note that the NSA budget is not only opaque, it's black.

(1)