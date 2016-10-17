from the smashing-news dept.
A Canadian passenger plane landed safely after it was hit by a drone in the first case of its kind in the country, a cabinet minister said Sunday.
With increasing numbers of unmanned aerial devices in the skies, collisions are still rare, but authorities around the world are looking at ways to keep jetliners out of harm's way.
The Canadian incident happened last Thursday when a drone collided with a domestic Skyjet plane approaching Jean-Lesage International Airport in Quebec City, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.
"This is the first time a drone has hit a commercial aircraft in Canada and I am extremely relieved that the aircraft only sustained minor damage and was able to land safely," said the minister, a former astronaut.
The aircraft, carrying six passengers and two crew, was struck on its right wing at an altitude of about 450 meters (about 500 yards) and roughly three kilometers (two miles) from the airport, according to Le Journal de Quebec newspaper.
Well, don't keep us in suspense! Who won, the locomotive or the bumblebee?
(Score: 2) by YeaWhatevs on Monday October 16, @08:37PM (1 child)
It's funny how they like to blame the drone. I'm pretty sure the drone was hovering relatively peacefully, minding itself when this giant airliner came from nowhere and smashed it to pieces. In a panic, the airliner blamed the drone and tried to sue it for the little scratch it got. Poor drone though. Nobody cares about the drone.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday October 16, @08:44PM
Flight paths are dictated by airport approach control.
Apparently ATC couldn't see this drone, whether hovering or not. It was flying much higher than is legally allowed in that area.
Skyjet isn't even an airline listed on the Airport's site, and the passenger and crew count suggests a private/rental business jet rather than a scheduled airline.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday October 16, @08:52PM
The bumblebee always win--
--oh shit, here comes Monsanto....
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
