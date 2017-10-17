from the Do-you-know-where-you-are-going-to? dept.
A technology genius always has two basic options. For example, he can dedicate his work to creating a medical breakthrough that will save thousands of lives—or he can develop an app that will let people amuse themselves. In most cases, the technology genius will be pushed to focus on the product that has the potential to create millions of dollars in profits. Profit is the North Star of conventional economics. Lacking a collective destination, the only highway sign we follow is the North Star of profit. Nobody is putting up any highway signs that will lead the world toward a collectively desired destination.
It raises the question, does the world have a destination? If not, should it?
As I've explained, the UN's sustainable development goals (SDGs) are an attempt to define an immediate destination over a very short period. They represent a good beginning. The SDGs give us a destination over a 15-year stretch— just a moment in time out of the human journey of hundreds or thousands of years. Many people and institutions have made commitments to travel in the direction that the SDGs reveal—but, unfortunately, most for-profit companies are not redirecting themselves in meaningful ways to reach those goals because the market definition of success does not include them.
Toward what SDGs should tech people direct their work?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday October 17, @03:11AM (1 child)
I want a Stargate.
And Samantha Carter.
;-p
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 17, @03:21AM
SDGs, not SGCs.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday October 17, @03:13AM (3 children)
Regular video codec, storage capacity, monitor resolution, and bandwidth improvements. It's all about the porn after all.
Save Ferris!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 17, @03:26AM (2 children)
AOMedia Video 1 Codec [soylentnews.org]
Western Digital to Use Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording to Produce 40 TB HDDs by 2025 [soylentnews.org]
Dell Announces First "Mass-Market" 8K Display [soylentnews.org]
Cable Labs Goes Full Duplex for DOCSIS 3.1 - But Can ISPs and Modems Keep Up? [soylentnews.org]
Pornhub Adopts Machine Learning to Tag Videos as Malvertising Looms [soylentnews.org]
Looking good so far. Now all that's left is to kill all the poor, ban universal basic income, and marginalize Muhammad Yunnus [wikipedia.org] and microcredit.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 17, @03:47AM
Mondragon will be a bit harder. But... nothing separatist (Basque) movement, well encouraged to throw sand in the cogs as the first step (smear and sustained propaganda afterwards), can't deal with.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 17, @03:50AM
Yeah, can't let humans figure out that they can group together in powerful groups that aren't tied to a geographic border. Humanity's strength will be in diverse smaller groups tied together through a universal belief in human rights. Gotta make that bill of rights clear and more broad than specific, let groups figure out the details for themselves.
More freedom, more peace. Hammer out the rest.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Redundant) by khallow on Tuesday October 17, @04:06AM
So why should we deprioritize something that checks off seven (and depending on the app, possibly more) different UN sustainable development goals?
Let us also keep in mind that medical innovation is hellishly complex with enormous resources needed. You need a hell of a lot of domain knowledge just to code and then you need to spend gobs of money to test the medical software and make sure it's safe enough for use on humans. In the US, for example, those gobs of money tend to be in the tens to hundreds of millions of dollars range and can involve several rounds of animal and human testing. Building an amusing app takes a computer and a few weeks to months, depending on the complexity of the app. In general, there's lower need for skill and capital.
It's silly to even compare the two.
Reply to This