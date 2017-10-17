Stories
A Nobel Prize Winner Says Tech Companies are Misusing Creativity in their Quest to Change the World

posted by martyb on Tuesday October 17, @02:55AM   Printer-friendly
from the Do-you-know-where-you-are-going-to? dept.
Phoenix666 submitted:

A technology genius always has two basic options. For example, he can dedicate his work to creating a medical breakthrough that will save thousands of lives—or he can develop an app that will let people amuse themselves. In most cases, the technology genius will be pushed to focus on the product that has the potential to create millions of dollars in profits. Profit is the North Star of conventional economics. Lacking a collective destination, the only highway sign we follow is the North Star of profit. Nobody is putting up any highway signs that will lead the world toward a collectively desired destination.

It raises the question, does the world have a destination? If not, should it?

As I've explained, the UN's sustainable development goals (SDGs) are an attempt to define an immediate destination over a very short period. They represent a good beginning. The SDGs give us a destination over a 15-year stretch— just a moment in time out of the human journey of hundreds or thousands of years. Many people and institutions have made commitments to travel in the direction that the SDGs reveal—but, unfortunately, most for-profit companies are not redirecting themselves in meaningful ways to reach those goals because the market definition of success does not include them.

Toward what SDGs should tech people direct their work?

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday October 17, @03:11AM (1 child)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 17, @03:11AM (#583286) Homepage Journal

    I want a Stargate.

    And Samantha Carter.

    ;-p

  • (Score: 1, Offtopic) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday October 17, @03:13AM (3 children)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Tuesday October 17, @03:13AM (#583290) Homepage Journal

    Regular video codec, storage capacity, monitor resolution, and bandwidth improvements. It's all about the porn after all.

  • (Score: 0, Redundant) by khallow on Tuesday October 17, @04:06AM

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 17, @04:06AM (#583304) Journal
    As usual, this bit of social signalling ignores the benefits of various sorts of activities. For example, glancing through the list of UN "sustainable development goals", the app that lets up to millions of people amuse themselves, helps (note we're not looking for complete solutions with any of this, just something that helps) with the following goals:

    1. No poverty - apps create a small number of jobs and generate wealth for those involved.

    2. Zero hunger - wealthier people had more resources for feeding themselves and their loved ones.

    3. Good health and well-being - the amusement helps peoples' well-being.

    8. Decent Work and Economic Growth - generally there's a lot of value created for relatively low effort. That helps with this goal.

    9. Industry, innovation, and infrastructure - encourages more entrepreneurship in computer programming. Cell phone infrastructure gets more use, generating economies of scale.

    11. Sustainable Cities and Communities - app-based amusement is less demanding of scarce transportation resources (aside possibly from geotracking-based games).

    12. Responsible Production and Consumption - see point 11.

    So why should we deprioritize something that checks off seven (and depending on the app, possibly more) different UN sustainable development goals?

    Let us also keep in mind that medical innovation is hellishly complex with enormous resources needed. You need a hell of a lot of domain knowledge just to code and then you need to spend gobs of money to test the medical software and make sure it's safe enough for use on humans. In the US, for example, those gobs of money tend to be in the tens to hundreds of millions of dollars range and can involve several rounds of animal and human testing. Building an amusing app takes a computer and a few weeks to months, depending on the complexity of the app. In general, there's lower need for skill and capital.

    It's silly to even compare the two.

