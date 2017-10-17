from the that-will-help-reduce-the-deficit,-right? dept.
The White House and congressional Republicans are finalizing a tax plan that would slash the corporate rate while likely reducing the levy for the wealthiest Americans
[...] The plan would likely cut the tax rate for the wealthiest Americans, now at 39.6 percent, to 35 percent, people familiar with the plan said Monday. They spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.
In addition, the top tax for corporations would be reduced to around 20 percent from the current 35 percent, they said. It will seek to simply the tax system by reducing the number of income tax brackets from seven to three.
[...] Republican senators on opposing sides of the deficit debate have tentatively agreed on a plan for $1.5 trillion in tax cuts. That would add substantially to the debt and would enable deeper cuts to tax rates than would be allowed if Republicans followed through on earlier promises that their tax overhaul wouldn’t add to the budget deficit.
https://www.apnews.com/d7929cdd15c3437db07147d219b391c4
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 17, @07:58AM
Yes, of course they are! How could they not? After all the money the Koch Bros, the Mercers, Sheldon Adelson, Peter Thiel, T. Boone Pickens, and a whole lot more, contributed to getting their tax rates reduced, do you think the Donald could do what is right for the Nation, at the risk of sleeping with the fishes? (and no, we are not talking about Melania here, and frankly, I resent the inference. Get your minds out of the money. )
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday October 17, @08:31AM
Folks, you want an S corporation, I call it a pass-through corporation. Like The Trump Organization LLC. It turns your income into corporate income. And we're cutting the corporate income tax, big time. So talk to your tax guy. It's gonna be great! #MAGA 🇺🇸
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 17, @08:52AM
TMB, Inc., or The Mighty Buzzard, Incorporated, stands to gain at least five bucks out of this deal! And you call this journalism?
