"Alf" Compromises Australian Defence Data

posted by martyb on Tuesday October 17, @11:10AM   Printer-friendly
from the See...-it-WAS-aliens! dept.
Security

takyon writes:

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-41590614

Sensitive information about Australia's defence programmes has been stolen in an "extensive" cyber hack.

About 30GB of data was compromised in the hack on a government contractor, including details about new fighter planes and navy vessels. The data was commercially sensitive but not classified, the government said. It did not know if a state was involved.

Australian cyber security officials dubbed the mystery hacker "Alf", after a character on TV soap Home and Away.

The breach began in July last year, but the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) was not alerted until November. The hacker's identity is not known. "It could be one of a number of different actors," Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Thursday. "It could be a state actor, [or] a non-state actor. It could be someone who was working for another company." Mr Pyne said he had been assured the theft was not a risk to national security.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 17, @11:42AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 17, @11:42AM (#583406)

    No Problemo

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday October 17, @12:00PM

    by VLM (445) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 17, @12:00PM (#583412)

    The data was commercially sensitive but not classified

    Mr Pyne said he had been assured the theft was not a risk to national security.

    Its billing / bribe / corruption evidence. Someone fucking his secretary and dumped her and she took proof he was banging coworkers. She's not attractive hence the name "Alf"

    When you cross out all the cyberbullshit its quite a different story.

