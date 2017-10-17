from the krackattack-free dept.
OpenBSD is a lightweight operating system designed with code correctness and security in mind. The project has released OpenBSD 6.2 which features many new drivers, particularly for the ARM architecture, and network packet handling performance improvements. Some key features have been added to the system installer too, including checking for security updates on the system's first boot: "Installer improvements: The installer now uses the Allotment Routing Table (ART). A unique kernel is now created by the installer to boot from after install/upgrade. On release installs of architectures supported by syspatch, "syspatch -c" is now added to rc.firsttime. Backwards compatibility code to support the 'rtsol' keyword in hostname.if(5) has been removed. The install.site and upgrade.site scripts are now executed at the end of the install/upgrade process. More detailed information is shown to identify disks. The IPv6 default router selection has been fixed. On the amd64 platform, AES-NI is used if present."
Further information on OpenBSD 6.2 can be found in the project's release notes. Download (pkglist): amd64/install62.iso (330MB, SHA256, signature), i386/install62.iso (320MB, SHA256, signature)
Source: https://distrowatch.com/?newsid=09986
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RamiK on Tuesday October 17, @01:23PM
https://www.openbsd.org/ftp.html [openbsd.org]
https://openbsd.cs.toronto.edu/pub/OpenBSD/6.2/amd64/install62.fs [toronto.edu]
Note: Last time the ISO didn't have the EFI loaders necessary for UEFI boxes without CSM modules.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 17, @01:33PM
"Correctness", "Security", "Extensible", "Modular", "Lightweight".
These are jack-off words among programmers, but they are almost never representative of reality.
How does OpenBSD fair?
