The story of concrete is so ancient that we don't even know when and where it begins. It is a story of discovery, experimentation, and mystery. Emperors and kings became legends for erecting great concrete structures, some of which are still a mystery to engineers today. Many of history's most skilled architects found inspiration in slabs of the gray building material. Common bricklayers advanced the technology, and a con man played a crucial role in the development of concrete recipes.
Today, the world is literally filled with concrete, from roads and sidewalks to bridges and dams. The word itself has become a synonym for something that is real and tangible. Press your handprints into the sidewalk and sign your name to history. This is the story of concrete.
[...] Let's get this out of the way right here: cement and concrete are not the same thing. Cement, a mixture of powdered limestone and clay, is an ingredient in concrete along with water, sand, and gravel.
So ubiquitous and fundamental, that nobody thinks about it. Its inventor is unknown, but that person changed history.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 17, @10:10AM
Btw, do we know the inventor of the fire? No? How about the wheel? (as invention, not innovation [newscientist.com]). Still no?
How about the inventor of crispy bacon? Ok, ok, I got it, it's the same no.
Then why the hell are you so sure it was invented only once and by a single person?
And why should we wonder the inventors remain unknown?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 17, @10:14AM
There was even a documentary about it a few years ago.
It was in fact someone who worked a lot with rocks, in a quarry.
See here http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109813/. [imdb.com]
