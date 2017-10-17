from the up-in-the-air dept.
Airbus has partnered with Bombardier to produce C-Series jet planes:
European aerospace firm Airbus is to take a majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series jet project. Bombardier has faced a series of problems over the plane, most recently a trade dispute in the US that imposed a 300% import tariff.
Bombardier's Northern Ireland's director Michael Ryan said the deal was "great news" for the Belfast operation. About 1,000 staff work on the C-Series at a purpose-built factory in Belfast, mostly making the plane's wings.
Airbus and Bombardier's chief executives said the deal - which will see Airbus buy a 50.01% stake - would help to boost sales.
Bombardier was in talks with Chinese firms prior to signing the deal with Airbus.
Airbus and Bombardier are likely to avoid the tariff issue by producing planes at a facility in Mobile, Alabama (archive).
The deal may lead to a closer partnership between Boeing and Embraer:
[In] 2017, the partnerships are transatlantic. Europe and Canada come under a single umbrella with Airbus taking control of the Bombardier's C Series airliner and with an expanding manufacturing footprint in the U.S., Canada and China. That leaves Boeing and Brazil's commercial airplane manufacturer, Embraer, potentially asking "what's next?"
While the tie between Airbus and Bombardier may not bring Embraer and Boeing into full partnership, the pair has been inching closer for years. In 2012, Boeing and Embraer (ERJ) signed a broad agreement to collaborate on a broad range of areas, including airplane "efficiency, safety and productivity." A year later, the two companies signed an agreement to market Embraer's new KC-390 airlifter to the U.S., U.K. and Middle East governments. In 2013, Embraer launched a major overhaul of its regional jets and consciously stopped short of competing with Boeing and Airbus. The U.S. and Brazilian companies collaborated on potentially selling and building F/A-18 Super Hornets together for Brazil, but the deal was felled by the revelations that the National Security Agency had spied on the Brazilian president.
Embraer has been expanding its U.S. manufacturing presence as well, assembling its business jets in Florida.
(Score: 2) by jimtheowl on Tuesday October 17, @04:22PM
Trading with the US has always been difficult, but although the current administration portrays themselves as a deal makers, they are basically cutting themselves off the rest of the world.
That 300% tariff was pure muscle flexing from the US on behalf of Boeing, which doesn't even offer a competing product in that class.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 17, @04:23PM (1 child)
Bombardier is a special Canadian company that blackmails money from Canadian people. It never makes any money, just gets government grants and payouts. Any time a division looks like it might possibly be successful and actually make a profit, that division is sold or disbanded. Trouble with Quebec? Bombardier will be the first to tell you that more public money in aerospace tech will tame the French. Bombardier wouldn't last a month without guzzling tax dollars.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Tuesday October 17, @04:31PM
Sometimes, providing jobs and keeping a specific manufacturing capability is more important than making raw profit.
