European aerospace firm Airbus is to take a majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series jet project. Bombardier has faced a series of problems over the plane, most recently a trade dispute in the US that imposed a 300% import tariff.

Bombardier's Northern Ireland's director Michael Ryan said the deal was "great news" for the Belfast operation. About 1,000 staff work on the C-Series at a purpose-built factory in Belfast, mostly making the plane's wings.

Airbus and Bombardier's chief executives said the deal - which will see Airbus buy a 50.01% stake - would help to boost sales.