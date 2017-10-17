from the spread-the-word-to-the-SLS dept.
The head of the U.S. Air Force Space Command is "completely committed" to launching future missions using reused SpaceX rockets, following certification of the reused boosters for military use:
The head of U.S. Air Force Space Command said he's "completely committed" to launching future missions with recycled rockets like those championed by SpaceX's Elon Musk as the military looks to drive down costs. It would be "absolutely foolish" not to begin using pre-flown rockets, which bring such significant savings that they'll soon be commonplace for the entire industry, General John W. "Jay" Raymond said in an interview Monday at Bloomberg headquarters in New York. "The market's going to go that way. We'd be dumb not to," he said. "What we have to do is make sure we do it smartly."
[...] The Air Force won't be able to use the recycled boosters until they're certified for military use, a process that Raymond suggested may already be in the works. "The folks out at Space and Missile Systems Center in Los Angeles that work for me would be in those dialogues," he said, declining to specify when certification could take place. "I don't know how far down the road we've gotten, but I am completely committed to launching on a reused rocket, a previously flown rocket, and making sure that we have the processes in place to be able to make sure that we can do that safely."
SpaceX's has just added a secretive "Zuma" mission no earlier than November 10th.
Here is a recent Reddit AmA about SpaceX's "BFR" (writeup and another one).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 17, @05:36PM (6 children)
There is nothing real about his enterprises; ultimately, they all rely heavily on false market forces, such as hype and governments' theft.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday October 17, @05:43PM (2 children)
Why can't Elon has his turn sucking off Uncle Sam? I'm sure everyone else already had their turn.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday October 17, @05:45PM (1 child)
I'm moving across the pond when I start my own company, since it's likely much more pleasant to suck at Marianne's teat [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 17, @05:58PM
From your link:
Yet, democracy is a dictatorship by the majority.
For there to be no dictatorship, there must be only voluntary exchange of resources; if there is only voluntary exchange, then that's pure capitalism. So, Marianne should be an icon for capitalism, not democracy.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 17, @05:54PM
When the government has its tits out, companies are going to suck them. Just as if there is a tax loophole, companies are going to plunge into that hole.
Musky is just better at milking those tits than most. After all, he has gained the favor of both Obama and Trump, and was able to back away from Trump's CEO club without getting trashed on Twitter or having the government tits wrested from him. That's real.
SpaceX is doing plenty of commercial launches now anyway. SpaceX launched for both Iridium and EchoStar last week.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 17, @06:01PM (1 child)
as cimpared to Boeing (ok, they have commercial aircraft), Lockheed, or ULA?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 17, @06:06PM
Seriously. What is your point?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday October 17, @05:43PM
"pre-owned" or "pre-flown" are bullshit terms.
If you can't tell yourself that your $2B spy sat is on top a of a booster which already got stressed by a takeoff and landing, would you, pretty please, use the proper term "refurbished"?
I could tolerate the cute "flight-proven", as long as none blows up on the second attempt.
