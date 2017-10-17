from the inconceivable dept.
The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would hear a major digital privacy case that will determine whether law enforcement officials can demand user data stored by technology companies in other countries.
In 2013, federal investigators obtained a warrant for emails and identifying information tied to a Microsoft Outlook account they believed was being used to organize drug trafficking. The problem was that the emails were stored overseas in Ireland, where the anonymous user of the account registered as a resident.
...
If the court sides with the Department of Justice lawyers in this new case, the government will have unfettered access to the data tech companies store all over the world, provided it has a warrant. During the appeals court case, Microsoft's lawyers argued that the US is essentially trying to say that its laws extend across borders.
A superpower can demand all the extraterritoriality it wants.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 17, @08:47PM (2 children)
What does that mean?
Are the officials making demands of companies in other countries?
Are the officials making demands for data in other countries?
Both?
I think this is what the author meant: a major digital privacy case that will determine whether law enforcement officials can demand from American companies any user data that is stored outside the United States.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 17, @08:49PM
Oh, well. One cannot criticize someone's use of language without fucking it up oneself, amirite?
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday October 17, @08:59PM
I think Microsoft is arguing the Microsoft Ireland is an Irish company. It is certainly subject to Irish law (even if Microsoft lose this case), so if the Irish legislate to prevent the data going to the US, Microsoft Ireland will be in a bit of a pickle.
