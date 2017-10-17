The DragonFly BSD developers have released version 5.0 of the operating system. The big changes are the introduction of the HAMMER2 file system, video driver updates, and better support for both AMD Ryzen and EFI.

DragonFly version 5.0 brings the first bootable release of HAMMER2, DragonFly's next generation file system. [...] Preliminary HAMMER2 support has been released into the wild as-of the 5.0 release. This support is considered EXPERIMENTAL and should generally not yet be used for production machines and important data. The boot loader will support both UFS and HAMMER2 /boot. The installer will still use a UFS /boot even for a HAMMER2 installation because the /boot partition is typically very small and HAMMER2, like HAMMER1, does not instantly free space when files are deleted or replaced.

A lengthy, in-depth technical design document of the new HAMMER2 file system can be found here.