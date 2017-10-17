from the what-kind-of-cupcakes dept.
These cupcakes are making me hangry:
In what is probably the only example ever of tiny, frosted cakes sparking mass outrage, strong negative feedback has prompted Google to remove a cupcake calorie counter from its iOS Maps app, the company confirmed Tuesday.
Google recently added the cutesy — and possibly half-baked — feature as an experiment. With the new feature, users saw a pink cupcake icon that automatically showed them how many calories they would burn if they walked to their destination. The app also translated that calorie count into mini cupcakes, telling walkers how many of the tiny treats they would burn if they walked from point A to point B.
But complaints soon started raining down like sprinkles.
Critics accused the cartoon cupcake counter of being patronizing, promoting body-shaming, and possibly triggering unhealthy behavior in people who have struggled with eating disorders or over-exercise, BBC reports. There's no way to turn the feature off, critics pointed out.
"Do they realize how extremely triggering something like this is for ppl who have had eating disorders? Not to mention just generally shamey," a user named Taylor Lorenz tweeted. She added: "Also it looks like there's no way to turn this feature off what the hell."
Google Maps has instead added 12 "worlds" for users to explore, including Venus, Pluto, Europa, Ganymede, Rhea, and Mimas. Google Maps users would in fact weigh less if they were on these bodies.
Also at The Verge, SFGate, TechCrunch, and Buzzfeed.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by edIII on Wednesday October 18, @06:41AM
Something that is actually fucking useful is killed right away because feelings got hurt.
Fuck, choose a different damn icon then. I can't eviscerate Google over their choice of icon. What else represents calories so universally well that it triggered a million snowflakes?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @06:43AM
from the 'do no wrong' stage of corporate lifecycle, to the 'do no right' stage :)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @07:09AM
Whoops, I mean that's a BBW rejection. Er.., I mean that's a curvy rejection.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @07:24AM
Instead of calories burned they should just have stressed how many cupcakes you could eat buy the time you reached your destination. It would at least get people out the door before they triggered, just out the door with a bun in their face. Lets face it the bun was't going to last the day anyway.
