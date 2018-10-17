from the streams-of-cash dept.
Netflix said Monday it added some five million new subscribers over the past three months as profits doubled, in a quarterly update that sent shares of the streaming video giant higher.
California-based Netflix ended the third quarter with more than 104 million paid subscribers, with international memberships hitting 52.7 million and overtaking the number of US subscribers.
Net profits meanwhile jumped to $129 million, more than double the figure from the same period a year ago for the video giant known for "House of Cards," "The Crown" and other original shows that are part of its library.
Revenues in the quarter rose 30 percent from a year ago to $2.98 billion, Netflix said.
"We are growing nicely across the world and are on track to exceed $11 billion in revenue in 2017," a letter to shareholders said.
Streaming has entered its profit-maximization period. For audiences, has the bliss point already been passed?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @09:23AM (2 children)
Total that seems low someone is not telling the truth
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @09:29AM
They have raised the subscription price repeatedly. If they reserve some of the money they get instead of spending it on new content, that explains how profits could double.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Wednesday October 18, @10:00AM
No, you're conflating profit and revenue.
