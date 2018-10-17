17/10/18/002200 story
In the minds of mobile shoppers, where is the line between convenience and personal space/privacy? We now have two retailers — Walmart and Amazon, the giants of in-store and online shopping, respectively — separately testing programs to deliver purchases directly into your home or your car trunk when the shopper is nowhere near.
Both efforts rely on mobile devices connecting shoppers to the scene of the delivery, where customers can theoretically watch the delivery in real time. It isn't practical or likely, but that's the idea. Mobile is what justifies these attempts.
Does the trunk of your car really make for a more secure delivery, or is it multiplying insecurities?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @07:42AM (1 child)
http://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/cops-shoot-and-kill-man-holding-toy-gun-walmart [msnbc.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 18, @09:01AM
Insecurities, eh?
Will Amazon deliver some bulk diesel on top of the ammonium n... err.rrr.. whatever it is stored in the trunk of m... err... a car parked somewhere close to... doesn't matter where... ?
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Wednesday October 18, @08:10AM
Why not build an underground conveyor system? You know, the one using air pressure to push mail through pipes (make it a minihyperloop).
You could also pool resources and do shopping with the neighbors? Surely, it saves on transport costs.
You even might want to make a list before shopping and then buy stuff in one go? Instead of ten times one package, you get to get one package with ten items.
How about some restraint? Do you really need that two hour interesting throw-away gadget right now?
You can take your bicycle for a ride and get your package at the local store? Some exercise as you go along too.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday October 18, @08:16AM
If memory serves, a car's trunk requires some special search warrant clause. So, the same legal construction could be used to grant an Amazon delivery to a car's trunk the legal protections normal mail delivery has.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Nuke on Wednesday October 18, @08:41AM (1 child)
Why not have a cupboard in the wall of your house, or externally, into which a courier can drop things? It could be left unlocked and then lock automatically when the courier re-shuts the door after the drop. I do have something like that myself, a large mail box with a combination lock. I put the combination in my address for package delivery, and change it from time to time. Problem is whether the courier has enough grey cells to unsderstand the system, but if it were more widely used ...........
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @09:05AM
If you tell me your address, it will be my pleasure to drop by and lock it before the courier arrives.
