from the down-to-earth-warning dept.
An 8.5-tonne Chinese space station has accelerated its out-of-control descent towards Earth and is expected to crash to the surface within a few months.
The Tiangong-1 or "Heavenly Palace" lab was launched in 2011 and described as a "potent political symbol" of China, part of an ambitious scientific push to turn China into a space superpower. It was used for both manned and unmanned missions and visited by China's first female astronaut, Liu Yang, in 2012.
But in 2016, after months of speculation, Chinese officials confirmed they had lost control of the space station and it would crash to Earth in 2017 or 2018. China's space agency has since notified the UN that it expects Tiangong-1 to come down between October 2017 and April 2018.
[...] Although much of the craft is expected to burn up in the atmosphere, McDowell says some parts might still weigh up to 100kg when they crash into the Earth's surface.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @03:24PM (4 children)
Some criticize the ISS as being way too expensive, but this is what you get when you settle for that cheap Chinese knockoff stuff.
(Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Wednesday October 18, @03:49PM (3 children)
What? A first experimental space station that had a planned life of 2 years, and lasted as long as the first American space station [wikipedia.org]?
(Score: 2, Touché) by technoid_ on Wednesday October 18, @03:57PM (1 child)
Considering the technology advances between 1973 and 2011, I don't find the comparison to really reflect that well on the Tiangong-1.
So yeah, cheap Chinese knockoff stuff.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @04:18PM
Well it did last longer, and technology advances for space hardware are not freely shared, so I can't endorse your silly Chinese knock-off theory. The US poached almost all the top minds back in the day, so again the comparison falls kinda flat.
Sounds like simple bigotry to me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @04:20PM
You mean the PLANNED for an uncontrolled re-entry???
(Score: 2) by goodie on Wednesday October 18, @04:32PM
Would they ever think of some sort of autodestruct button or it's too dangerous to send a payload to space with this? I mean just for these types of cases basically. That or Trump could negotiate a deal with China to try the US interception program on a real, uncontrolled target since controlled trials have so far been yielding mixed results. You know, just to show NK how well prepared they are ;-)
