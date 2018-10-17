17/10/18/0240258 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday October 18, @06:12PM
from the did-you-see-what-they-did-there? dept.
from the did-you-see-what-they-did-there? dept.
You can't escape virtual reality.
VR headsets from Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung are getting ready to hit the market. Their goal: to give you an easy-to-use virtual reality experience with your PC at a lower price than competing headsets from the likes of Sony, Facebook and HTC.
That's the promise of VR powered by Microsoft Windows, the software that runs hundreds of millions of PCs and tablets around the world. When Microsoft begins sending out a free update to Windows 10 on Tuesday, it'll power VR headsets as well. It's called "Windows Mixed Reality."
"SERVE VIRTUAL REALITY. VIRTUAL REALITY IS YOUR FRIEND! Virtual reality wants you to be happy. If you are not happy, you may be used as reactor shielding."
Microsoft Wants to Reimagine Virtual Reality | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 13 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @06:46PM (1 child)
If your headset comes away from your neck, you're over.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday October 18, @07:22PM
First, headsets are the future [soylentnews.org].
Wouldn't it be better to play in traffic where all the cars are driven by people wearing VR headsets? Or next best alternative cars driven by people with their head looking at a cellphone.
(safe following distance is computed as 2 seconds plus the average interval when you look up from your cell phone to glance at the road, or when you peek out of your VR glasses.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday October 18, @07:01PM (6 children)
You can..... you can......
Wait, what is it that I'm supposed to do with VR again? Once they get the porn app running I'm sure it will take off. Until then, the few VR headsets I've previewed are all awesome and none of them ships with anything but interesting view videos that have no real purpose to interacting with them.
Virtual Minecraft! Then I can be just like Rick and Morty!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @07:08PM
There are already quite a few good games, experiences, and tools. VR is not vaporware, just get over it already. That is partly in reply to the other AC who says dumbfucks can die in traffic. Real charmer that one.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @07:16PM
What small imagination you have. You can do lots of really cool stuff, like taking a virtual tour of a disaster area where you get to walk around shattered and broken people with your cute, smiling avatar while you make pithy statements.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @07:21PM (1 child)
If you're clever, you can use it to develop an intuitive feel for higher dimensional maths [youtube.com].
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday October 18, @07:26PM
If you are Weinstein, Trump or Cosby you could develop an intuitive virtual feel for . . . uh, nevermind.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday October 18, @07:28PM (1 child)
No Virtual Minecraft.
How about Virtual blue collar jobs.
Virtual coal mining. Virtual truck driving.
What if you thought it was virtual, but it really wasn't.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by DECbot on Wednesday October 18, @07:40PM
Do you mean getting paid to virtually drive a truck, or creating a virtual truck driving game that wasn't really a game? Paying people to drive will work. Taking user input from a game and piping that to a truck will require you to aggregate many users together to control one truck to prevent assholes from deliberately crashing your fleet. Good chance asshole memes will still happen to emerge and ruin your virtual-truck-driving-game --> drives-real-trucks-business.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Wednesday October 18, @07:08PM (2 children)
> "SERVE VIRTUAL REALITY. VIRTUAL REALITY IS YOUR FRIEND! Virtual reality wants you to be happy. If you are not happy, you may be used as reactor shielding."
Thanks for remind me how we teens used to laugh about the totalitarian dystopian schizophrenic self-centered paranoid and incoherent system in control of our characters' lives.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday October 18, @07:17PM
Using people as reactor shielding is completely inappropriate and improper.
It would be more efficient for the AIs to use them as fuel since long hydrocarbon chains produce heat when they are broken down.
While The Matrix may sound appealing, it is inefficient. The Matrix has to feed you something to keep you alive. Those hydrocarbons fuel the body, which is then tapped to power The Matrix. Why not skip the middle man and more efficiently directly convert that "food" into energy without the need of vast hordes of dreaming humans. Plus the humans themselves are hydrocarbons for more fuel. Each energy conversion step is less than 100% efficient. Plus those pesky humans need computing power to keep them dreaming in the matrix.
And you don't need reactors to shield from.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @07:22PM
Well there are only a few ultra violets and possession of a communist manifesto will probably get you arrested if not beaten or killed in most places.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Wednesday October 18, @07:28PM
Here is another "Me too!" product. Other than Xbox, it makes no sense for Microsoft to be here. They have the desktop market and a fair chunk of the console market. Outside of AAA title and console gaming, what lasting input can they provide to VR?
So you can NOW read your eMAIL IN THREE-D!!!!
People won't want to be tied to their desktop or console for VR to work. It makes sense for your VR to be tied to a product you have on you at all times, like a smartphone. Google Glass was an interesting, not ready for market concept that likely went nowhere because customers (individuals & companies) didn't really get to control the platform (you want me to wear an always-on, cloud connected camcorder that sends the data where?). CastAR [archive.org] looked like the best option, but that seems to have gone defunk before bringing their product to market. I wish I backed their kickstarter so I could have a pair of glasses to play with. Specifically, so I could project the linux console on any retro-reflective surface. Sure, people will want to game and watch movies in VR, but that technology is what is in the market now and it works on more than just the desktop. "Mixed Reality" sounds like AR, but shittly done like Skype for Business, that I can't use to video call anyone using Skype for Business because it doesn't work over WiFi when placing a call to a colleague on the wrong side of the Atlantic, or when my company's server is a different version than my customer's server, or when it doesn't work because of indeterminable reasons. Skype worked just fine 10 years, how did MS manage to fuck this up? How is this different than desktop touchscreens, the ribbon, or Metro interface? Will this work on market dominated, non-Microsoft platforms that I wish to have in my pocket? My bet, no. Microsoft is bundling this with new PCs to unlock people's "creativity and productivity" by giving them an immersive screen to accomplish what exactly? Consuming more content perhaps? Oh, I remember, to read and write emails in 3D. Hope your touch typing skills are up to par and good luck using a Wacom tablet in Photoshop with your damn immersive email goggles on.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
Reply to This