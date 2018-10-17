On Tuesday, October 17, the long-awaited Gran Turismo Sport arrives for the Playstation 4. This seventh installment of one of the world's best-selling games franchises introduces a number of updates designed for high-end TVs, virtual reality, and e-sports enthusiasts. Although we've had a copy for a few days now, you'll have to wait a few more days to read a proper review.

In large part, that's because Sony's Gran Turismo Sport servers were down for the past few days. Since being connected to those servers is such an integral part of the game, there's very little left to do if you're offline.

But let's not pretend like we weren't warned. In a blog post last month, Sony revealed that "[i]n order to ensure fair racing for all, GT Sport will require an Internet connection for the majority of functionality. This connectivity requirement is to ensure that progress, car availability, and driver ratings are properly maintained at all times."