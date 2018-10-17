from the going-offline-is-NOT-the-same-as-going-off-roading dept.
On Tuesday, October 17, the long-awaited Gran Turismo Sport arrives for the Playstation 4. This seventh installment of one of the world's best-selling games franchises introduces a number of updates designed for high-end TVs, virtual reality, and e-sports enthusiasts. Although we've had a copy for a few days now, you'll have to wait a few more days to read a proper review.
In large part, that's because Sony's Gran Turismo Sport servers were down for the past few days. Since being connected to those servers is such an integral part of the game, there's very little left to do if you're offline.
But let's not pretend like we weren't warned. In a blog post last month, Sony revealed that "[i]n order to ensure fair racing for all, GT Sport will require an Internet connection for the majority of functionality. This connectivity requirement is to ensure that progress, car availability, and driver ratings are properly maintained at all times."
In other words, that game you bought is a thin client.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Wednesday October 18, @07:55PM (1 child)
Considering the fanbase, I think they'll be fine with that. They're not exactly an offline crowd.
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 18, @08:58PM
I was part of that fanbase, until online became integral...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @07:58PM
In the meantime, or instead of, you can play EA car racing games [ea.com], if this is the games you like.
They even got in cahoots with FIA for the Formula-E racing [fiaformulae.com]- so maybe it is something with their games.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @07:59PM (1 child)
That's exactly what I do when I'm at the store or browsing online looking at games to buy. I don't say "oh, look at this racing game, it looks pretty cool and the box says I can use it in offline mode", I actually say, "oh look at this racing game, I am going to go dig up some Sony blog and see what some announcement says".
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @08:05PM
^ Fuck online mode having different content that is in any way different from offline mode. The only difference should be that there are real players in online mode. I am now actively avoiding DRMd games, I regret pretty much every steam purchase that I can't play without logging in, and I would like to regain control over my own software. No I don't want to be tracked, no no no. But then I pretty much need to stop being a gamer.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday October 18, @08:04PM (1 child)
Modern games have been like this for a while, so if you don't like it, don't buy it.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 18, @09:01PM
PS3 was the last console to cross our threshold, possibly ever.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @08:10PM
That's too bad to hear.
I recently bought Project CARS [wikipedia.org] on Steam when it was on sale with all add-ons for like $20, and I think if it can grow the way Gran Turismo did looking back on GT1 (still remember being amazed when I unlocked 480i mode), it may be a more promising series. Project CARS has Nürburgring, Laguna Seca, Suzuka, Silverstone, and a few other tracks that have also been featured in Gran Turismo. However, I found that Project CARS is pretty much unplayable with a controller, so I'll need to get pedals, steering wheel, and shifter accessories before giving a final verdict.
At the very least, moving away from Sony is something I'm interested in. I can see myself having VR goggles for the PC in 5 years, especially if Star Citizen is out by then (lol, maybe 3.1 will be out by then!). I can't even see myself buying a PS4. My PC I can upgrade and upgrade since usually it's just graphics card, RAM, processor every now and then. I can do it incrementally too, as opposed to plunking down a stack of cash on a game system I'm only going to use for maybe two games tops.
I really only got a PS3 to play Gran Turismo 5, Armored Core V, and my PS1 collection. GT6 was ok but I wish they would have kept in the used car gimmick!
I've no interest in buying separate VR equipment for Sony's platform (because you know it won't support anything that works on PC and vice-versa) if I end up going that way for PC gaming.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Freeman on Wednesday October 18, @09:07PM
GOG is the platform you are looking for. Permanent* access to all games you purchase on their platform. With GOG you get the game executable and usually a bunch of extras. Extras such as, game manual, wallpapers, sound tracks, maps, and art. All of which are provided DRM free with the ability for you to create a personal offline archive of games.
*So long as they exist / don't change their policy.
