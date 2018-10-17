from the what-if-nobody-showed-up? dept.
Governor Rick Scott (R) has declared a state of emergency in the county where the University of Florida lay, due to a planned speech by Richard Spencer. According to NPR:
When Hurricane Irma was bearing down on Florida last month, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency. On Monday, he did the same thing in Alachua County, ahead of a speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida in Gainesville.
"We live in a country where everyone has the right to voice their opinion, however, we have zero tolerance for violence and public safety is always our number one priority," Scott said in a statement. "This executive order is an additional step to ensure that the University of Florida and the entire community is prepared so everyone can stay safe."
"I find that the threat of a potential emergency is imminent," Scott declared in his executive order, noting that Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell had requested the state's assistance. The order will make it easier for various agencies to coordinate a security plan for Thursday's speech at the university.
[...] No campus group invited Spencer to speak, and the university is not hosting or sponsoring the event. Spencer's group, the National Policy Institute, is paying the university $10,564 for facility rental and security.
And it looks like it could get expensive:
The speech and accompanying protests are also a major expense: The university as well as state and local agencies expect to spend more than $500,000 to provide additional security.
And the University of Florida can't demand that Spencer pay the full cost of protecting him, because of a 1992 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Forsyth County v. Nationalist Movement.
In that decision, the university explains, "the Court clarified that the government cannot assess a security fee on the speaker based upon the costs of controlling the reaction of potential hostile onlookers or protestors," under legal doctrine known as the "heckler's veto."
Well, that is the cost of free speech in a free country.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Grishnakh on Wednesday October 18, @09:24PM (4 children)
Have a bunch of highly-controversial people have speeches every day. Before long, the government will run out of funding for all the security.
(Score: 5, Touché) by bob_super on Wednesday October 18, @09:35PM (1 child)
Clearly works: The last highly controversial figure to have his speeches broadcast live essentially every day, is trying very hard to bankrupt the whole country.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Grishnakh on Wednesday October 18, @09:48PM
Remember, every nation gets the government it deserves.
(Score: 2) by arcz on Wednesday October 18, @10:03PM (1 child)
Or maybe, just maybe. The government could buy security cameras, collect evidence, and arrest, indict, and charge the hecklers with a crime, whereafter they are convicted and locked up instead of allowed to cause more disruption.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @10:11PM
What?? Follow the rule of law? But then how can governors and presidents declare martial law for no good reason? What happens when at the next million man march? We just let em invade a city with no heads busted????
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @09:24PM (5 children)
The cost has nothing to do with the free country and has a lot to do with
"If you think education is expensive, try ignorance. Derek Bok"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PocketSizeSUn on Wednesday October 18, @09:34PM (4 children)
Actually the cost of security for these things *is* the cost of ignorance ... and poor impulse control.
If the effing black clad morons and other ilk would stop showing up to 'violently protest free speech' because they don't like it or disagree with it then all this security non-sense would go away.
We have put up with these hate mongers in many forms for many years and the best way to deal with then has, and will always be, to ignore them and marginalize them. Everything else provides them with the power and attention they are seeking.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @10:13PM (1 child)
You realize that "ignoring them" requires that they don't get prime slots on the university lecture circuit?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday October 18, @10:37PM
No, it means you do not attend the lectures. Get a dictionary. Look up the word "ignore".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @10:22PM (1 child)
Sounds good in theory, but will not work in practice.
What will happen is that while those protesting the hate mongers stay away, those attracted by the hate mongers will show up and eventually be indoctrinated. Consequently the hate mongers grow stronger.
A lot of people thought the Nazis would just die out and look how that worked out.
You must stand up to hate mongers whenever they leave their cockroach nest....
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday October 18, @10:39PM
You're saying we should go beat the shit out of a bunch of antifa? Man, I think they're authoritarian douchebags but that's too far. Just arrest them for the laws they break.
Save Ferris!
(Score: -1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @09:29PM (14 children)
He's just talking.
The violence is 100% the fault of the left.
The Streisand effect is in full force too. I wouldn't have known about this talk without the absurd reactions. I'm thinking about attending. I think I like this guy.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Streisand_effect [wikipedia.org]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @09:37PM (8 children)
So if you tell me "come on, punch me" over and over and over and over and OVER AND IN MY FACE OVER AND OVER don't cry when you actually get punched.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @09:39PM (7 children)
What's that? You're saying "come on, punch me"? Well, alright. Where are you?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @09:46PM (6 children)
Yup. Suspicions confirmed. Thank you and have a nice life.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Sulla on Wednesday October 18, @09:58PM (5 children)
Calling everyone and everything Nazi and fasicst reminds me of a town hall meeting McCain had back in 2008. Really disappointed that I was unable to find a link to it.. but it was a long time ago. McCain was talking about something or another, and some guy stood up to ask a question. McCain had some meh answer like he always does, and the guy goes
He then threw his arms up in the air like he just scored a touchdown, spun around, and celebrated as he left the room.
You are pushing so hard and so far to say that everyone resistant to abortion/63 genders/global warming/welfare is a Nazi, and that even questioning these things makes you literally Hitler, that even traditional Democrats are starting to want to be separated from you. Yeah there are Nazis out there, no question about that, the FBI numbers them in the couple thousand. But by calling someone who isn't a Nazi a Nazi, you destroy any chance of them being willing to work with you.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @10:09PM (3 children)
Your troll filters have given you a dead lead. No one accused anyone of being a Nazi. Not one mention of the word or even hints that anyone is/might be/wants to be/pretends to be a Nazi.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @10:13PM
You forget, these people got themselves implanted with tiny radios so they can listen to talk radio 24/7, he probably just forgot to turn it off while posting here.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday October 18, @10:15PM (1 child)
Original post: Something the left would call a nazi
Response: You keep acting like a nazi you are going to get punched
OPR: Fine them punch me
Response: Ha I knew you were a Nazi
I presume others read it the same way, if incorrect please inform me of actual breakdown.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @10:34PM
OP: Look, I'm not 'touching' you! You can't do anything! I dare you to do something about it!
Response: Don't keep daring as someone might actually do it
OPR: Oh you want me to punch you? where are you?
Response: You are a child.
You: NAZI!!!!!!
Try again Vlad
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @10:20PM
I'm so confused, I thought Obama was the Nazi. And a Commie.
But now it seems all the Nazis hate Obama. What's an ignorant fool to do?!?
I'm not even sure if Nazis are the Good Guys(tm) or teh Bad Guys(tm).
(Score: 1, Troll) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday October 18, @09:39PM
She was just talking in Charlottesville, too. Who's fault was that one?
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @09:49PM
You're a garbage person happy to see your country burn just to give "leftists" some kind of zinger. Immature and stupid, or you're just another neo Nazi trying to justify your existence somehow.
(Score: 2) by mth on Wednesday October 18, @10:24PM
I am so sick of "the left" being accused of this and "the right" of that. Nothing is going to get solved when people are stuck in us vs them mode.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @10:25PM
At these particular events the violence is NOT 100% on one side...it takes two to tango.
Also, I would say there are more right wingers battering people like Gays, Jews, Muslims around the country than there are left wingers going to their favorite young hitler meeting and beating people up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @10:38PM
I guess that means you know I'm right, but you still hate me. :-)
It's prohibited insight, kind of like wrongthink.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday October 18, @09:29PM (4 children)
The special powers granted to the government by taking this action will allow them to stockpile Boudreaux's Butt Paste with greater efficiency before the event, this will ensure that all those triggered are able to get the medical attention they need.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @09:47PM (3 children)
You see your country turning to shit and you make it into some partisan snipe session? Fuck you.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday October 18, @10:00PM (2 children)
If you cared you would also be ripping down the statues of Marx. But you aren't, so you don't.
My justification? No amount of horror is worse than the loss of one mans right to speak. No matter how wrong he or his ideals are, the rights put forth in our constitution are sacred and must be upheld.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @10:17PM
Oh god your brain is like swiss cheese with propaganda stuck into all the holes. Marx wut? Lol
I do like your support of freedom of speech, but that is not the problem here. The real problem is a governor declaring a state of emergency over a university talk!!! Fuckit, the guy should telepresence in if it is so dangerous. Not waste probably millions of dollars over it. This is seriously fascist behavior and it is VERY sad you don't understand that. Just wait till those antifa folks have a more friendly president / congress and then you'll be crying foul.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @10:26PM
A man's sexual choice is the result and the sum of his fundamental convictions.... He will always be attracted to the woman who reflects his deepest vision of himself, the woman whose surrender permits him to experience a sense of self-esteem. The man who is proudly certain of his own value, will want the highest type of woman he can find, the woman he admires, the strongest, the hardest to conquer--because only the possession of a heroine will give him the sense of an achievement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @09:44PM
Some neo-nazi asshole comes to speak at a university, and they declare "state of emergency."
There are good reasons why even the deep-south deep-fried southerners look down on Florida.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @09:44PM (1 child)
This snuck up quicker than expected. Yay free speech zones, yay emergency lockdown for a fucking speech. This country is dead, can we revive it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @10:35PM
No.
The strident zealots on both sides have burned every bridge and shit in the gene pool.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @09:54PM
Ya, public safety is their #1 concern unless the public is black, Latino, Puerto Rican, or some other out group. Same old shit, authoritarian tools trying to use reverse psychology to make their violence OK while bringing the hammer down on anything that even might upset their delicate sensibilities. The alt right is filled with adult babies, we can see many of you right here. Thanks a lot for championing the fall of freedom ya morons.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 18, @10:01PM (6 children)
Aristarchus submits these dogwhistle articles, and Soylent publishes them - why?
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday October 18, @10:06PM (1 child)
A 'dogwhistle' is an out-of-band (?) signal from one group to another, right? Dumb question -- what (and who) are being signalled here?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @10:15PM
Don't try to confuse him. He saw it somewhere on the Daily KOS.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @10:20PM
It is so fun seeing all the "liberal" phrases being coopted, kinda flattering. I guess we liberprogs really are the smarter ones ;D
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 18, @10:23PM (2 children)
20 out of the last 30 aristarchus submissions have been rejected.
If there's something you'd like to see, I would suggest you submit it.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by aristarchus on Wednesday October 18, @10:35PM
And it is OK, because The Morgataged Buzzwinder is countering by having Mr Plow submit massive submissions about massive boobies. True journalism, just like Soylentils have come to expect from directed bots.
came from aris5tarcfhus..; wee probably shouldn't run it
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 18, @10:36PM
If Ari submitted his articles on dead tree paper, at least there would be something to wrap garbage with. Or fish. Or, something to start a fire with.
This damned fool Spencer wouldn't even be a thing, if the left weren't busy throwing fuel on the fire. But, that whole "alt-right" thing fits their narrative, so they pump the gasoline as fast as they can.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 2) by mth on Wednesday October 18, @10:08PM (2 children)
A quick read of the last two links does not match the connection that the summary makes: the heckler's veto case was decided against the speaker, so the violent crowd got the speaker silenced. Many people would consider that an undesirable situation, but it is considered legal by that precedent. And it has no connection to who has to pay for security, as far as I can see, since that links to an entirely different case.
(Score: 2) by mth on Wednesday October 18, @10:10PM (1 child)
Argh, why don't I see this on preview, but spot it 1 second after submitting...
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Wednesday October 18, @10:29PM
At least it wasn't "ANAL"
came from aris5tarcfhus..; wee probably shouldn't run it
