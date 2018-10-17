from the 400-years-of-telescopes-and-you-go-nude dept.
Tonight – October 19, 2017 – the planet Uranus, the 7th planet outward from the sun, is at opposition. In other words, our planet Earth in its smaller, faster orbit swings in between the sun and Uranus today, placing Uranus opposite the sun in our sky.
Because Uranus is opposite the sun, Uranus rises in the east at sunset, climbs highest up for the night at midnight (midway between sunset and sunrise) and sets in the west at sunrise. Not only does Uranus stay out all night long, but this world is now coming closest to Earth for the year and shining at its brightest best in our sky.
But even at its brightest, Uranus is still quite faint. It is barely perceptible as a dim speck of light to the unaided eye. At a magnitude of 5.68, Uranus shines no more brilliantly than the sky's faintest stars. Given a dark sky free of light pollution, you might see Uranus with the eye alone – but only if you know right where to look for this distant world in front of the rather faint constellation, Pisces.
As good fortune would have it, this year the new moon – a moon most nearly between the Earth and sun for this month – falls on October 19, too, at nearly the same hour that Uranus reaches opposition.
Source: earthsky.org
takyon: The opposition peaks during the day in the U.S. (October 19, 17:21 UTC), so maybe try it on both nights.
(Score: 3, Informative) by FatPhil on Wednesday October 18, @11:19PM (4 children)
> Not only does Uranus stay out all night long, but this world is now coming closest to Earth for the year
Yeah, but Uranus has only just passed aphelion (2009) and will have a closest approach to earth closer than the previous one every year until its perihelion (2050).
> As good fortune would have it, this year the new moon falls on October 19, too
And that affects what how? Maybe the pyramids are aligned too? Yeah - my razorblade's sharper than it was yesterday, that proves it!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Post-Nihilist on Wednesday October 18, @11:58PM (1 child)
The light reflected by the moon makes the pupils smaller and in a new moon there is no moon visible so your perception of the sky is way better. There is nothing mystical or magical about it... I tough that the way our vision works was général knowledge learned in highschool... Fnord666 and takyon apparently thought something along those lines.
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Thursday October 19, @12:11AM
It's not just your eyes adapting. The moon can be a significant source of light pollution if it is above the horizon.
(Score: 2) by Post-Nihilist on Thursday October 19, @12:04AM
But judging from the Technical content of your post maybe you only look at the sky with a telescope and dont care about the moon unless it is hiding the object of your interest and simply forgot the impact it has on nightvision
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 19, @12:07AM
http://umich.edu/~lowbrows/guide/eye.html [umich.edu]
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Wednesday October 18, @11:26PM (3 children)
Right Ascension
01h 38m 35s
Declination
+09° 36’ 21”
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday October 18, @11:36PM
If you let it know your location, it'll even draw a star chart for you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 18, @11:37PM (1 child)
Is that related or are you just randomly describing goatse?
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday October 19, @12:11AM
For the 19th:
01h 38m 26s +09° 35’ 29”
Location of Uranus. So you can find it with both hands, or a telescope with setting circles.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday October 18, @11:27PM (1 child)
I expect that was originally calibrated by averaging the sights of several different people.
Now I can say my Caltech Astronomy studies have not gone to waste.
(Score: 2) by Post-Nihilist on Thursday October 19, @12:11AM
Now, if you had said Astrology at Caltech it would have been both a surprise and a loss!
