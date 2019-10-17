from the beware-when-fighting-city-hall dept.
Malta car bomb kills Panama Papers journalist
The journalist who led the Panama Papers investigation into corruption in Malta was killed on Monday in a car bomb near her home. Daphne Caruana Galizia died on Monday afternoon when her car, a Peugeot 108, was destroyed by a powerful explosive device which blew the vehicle into several pieces and threw the debris into a nearby field.
A blogger whose posts often attracted more readers than the combined circulation of the country's newspapers, Caruana Galizia was recently described by the Politico website as a "one-woman WikiLeaks". Her blogs were a thorn in the side of both the establishment and underworld figures that hold sway in Europe's smallest member state.
Her most recent revelations pointed the finger at Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, and two of his closest aides, connecting offshore companies linked to the three men with the sale of Maltese passports and payments from the government of Azerbaijan.
Panama Papers. Daphne Caruana Galizia's blog.
Also at BBC and The Washington Post.
Previously: "Panama Papers" Leak Exposes Owners of Shell Companies
"Panama Papers" Compendium
Panama Papers Lead to Resignation of Pakistan's Prime Minister
Related Stories
USA Today reports on a project by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), part of the Center for Public Integrity.
The Süddeutsche Zeitung received 11.5 million documents, comprising about 2.6 TB, from the files of "Mossack Fonseca, a Panamanian law firm that sells anonymous offshore companies around the world." Among the firm's clients were heads of state and government ministers.
We had submissions from several Soylentils reguarding the "Panama Papers" document leak. We lead off with some background on what the leak is, followed by two stories about Iceland's Prime Minister resigning and being replaced, and conclude with a perspective from a former British Ambasador.
2.6 Terabyte Leak of Offshore Banking Industry Data
Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) has released the biggest leak in journalistic history, posting 11.5 million documents from a Panamanian law firm online and providing "rare insights into a world that can only exist in the shadows."
https://panamapapers.icij.org/
http://panamapapers.sueddeutsche.de/en/
http://panamapapers.sueddeutsche.de/articles/56febff0a1bb8d3c3495adf4/
The Panama Papers leak is a news leak of confidential documents from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca that relate to the offshore wealth of world leaders and other politically exposed persons and politicians, and prominent individuals in business, finance, and sports governance. Mossack Fonseca allegedly helped world leaders and other high profiles evade taxes by creating oftentimes illegal tax havens.
Panama Papers Claim a Victim: Iceland's Prime Minister Resigns
Iceland's Prime Minister will resign following the discovery of offshore bank accounts linked to him, found in the leaked Panama Papers:
Icelandic Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson resigned Tuesday, days after a massive data leak known as the Panama Papers linked him to secret offshore bank accounts. With Gunnlaugsson on his way out, his deputy in Iceland's Progressive Party, Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, will lead the country, according to Godjon Helgason, a reporter at Icelandic National Broadcasting Service who spoke to NPR's Newscast unit.
[...] Gunnlaugsson intends to remain the head of Iceland's Progressive Party, FastFT reports. Earlier Tuesday, Gunnlaugsson had asked Icelandic President Olafur Ragnar Grimsson to call early elections and dissolve the current Parliament, the BBC reports, adding that Grimsson refused.
On Sunday, the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung , along with other international news outlets that collaborated on the story, published a wave of reports about the murky underworld of shell companies and offshore bank accounts. The reporting was based on a massive trove of leaked emails and other documents from a Panamanian law firm.
[Continues...]
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has resigned following a court decision related to financial revelations from the Panama Papers leak:
Nawaz Sharif has resigned as prime minister of Pakistan following a decision by the country's Supreme Court to disqualify him from office. The ruling came after a probe into his family's wealth following the 2015 Panama Papers dump linking Mr Sharif's children to offshore companies.
Mr Sharif has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the case. The five judges reached a unanimous verdict in the Islamabad court, which was filled to capacity. "Following the verdict, Nawaz Sharif has resigned from his responsibilities as prime minister," a spokesman for Mr Sharif's office said in a statement.
There was heightened security in the capital, with tens of thousands of troops and police deployed.
Related: "Panama Papers" Leak Exposes Owners of Shell Companies
"Panama Papers" Compendium
Journalists Release Database of "Panama Papers" Names
