posted by FatPhil on Thursday October 19, @05:45PM
from the they-suspected-he-had-frickin-lasers dept.
A man dressed as a shark has been fined under new anti-burqa laws in Austria. A PR agency has admitted the incident was a stunt designed to make a "socially relevant" point.
Police had confronted a man on Friday after he was seen promoting a new outlet of the McShark electronics store in Vienna in a costume that covered his face. When he refused to remove his shark head, he was given a fine of €150 ($176).
[...] Regional daily Österreich reported the officers acted after a call from an unidentified member of the public. Police had suspected the report came from someone who wished to prove a point about the new laws.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @05:55PM
It's sharka, not burka, dumb pig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:03PM (1 child)
Without Government, where would our Freedom be?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:14PM
At the end of your slaver's chain?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:04PM
Or not, depends on how scared you are I guess.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:07PM
...and that is to have sharks with frickin' burqas attached to their heads.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:13PM
