Anti-Burka Law Bites Shark Mascot

posted by FatPhil on Thursday October 19, @05:45PM   Printer-friendly
from the they-suspected-he-had-frickin-lasers dept.
News

mhajicek writes:

A man dressed as a shark has been fined under new anti-burqa laws in Austria. A PR agency has admitted the incident was a stunt designed to make a "socially relevant" point.

Police had confronted a man on Friday after he was seen promoting a new outlet of the McShark electronics store in Vienna in a costume that covered his face. When he refused to remove his shark head, he was given a fine of €150 ($176).

[...] Regional daily Österreich reported the officers acted after a call from an unidentified member of the public. Police had suspected the report came from someone who wished to prove a point about the new laws.

http://www.dw.com/en/austria-burqa-ban-man-dressed-as-shark-falls-afoul-of-new-law/a-40872491

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @05:55PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @05:55PM (#584691)

    It's sharka, not burka, dumb pig.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:03PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:03PM (#584696)

    Without Government, where would our Freedom be?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:14PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:14PM (#584703)

      At the end of your slaver's chain?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:04PM (#584697)

    Or not, depends on how scared you are I guess.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:07PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:07PM (#584699)

    ...and that is to have sharks with frickin' burqas attached to their heads.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:13PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:13PM (#584702)
    Anti-burqa law jumps the shark?
