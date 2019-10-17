from the hawkwind-fans dept.
The State Department has not provided further details about the medical condition of the affected staffers. But government officials have suggested anonymously that the diplomats may have been assaulted with some sort of sonic weapon.
Experts in acoustics, however, say that's a theory more appropriate to a James Bond movie.
Sound can cause discomfort and even serious harm, and researchers have explored the idea of sonic weaponry for years. But scientists doubt a hidden ultrasound weapon can explain what happened in Cuba.
"I'd say it's fairly implausible," said Jürgen Altmann, a physicist at the Technische Universität Dortmund in Germany and an expert on acoustics.
Once again, the New York Times gets it wrong. James Bond is not the movie genre they're looking for.
mrpg also brings us this less-critical AP report, What Americans Heard in Cuba Attacks: The Sound.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @01:17PM (1 child)
You can levitate things with sound. You can transmit ultrasound across a room, then (via interference with itself and objects) have it turn into normal sound.
So this is totally possible. Cuba does a surprisingly good job of spying on our tech companies and universities, so stealing some interesting tech from us would not be surprising.
Cuba could also be a test site, willing or not, for a country like China or Russia.
Another thing to note is that the sound might be just a side effect. Pulsed RF can interact with objects to make noise. The RF itself would cause plenty of injury.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday October 19, @01:45PM
The spectral analysis of the sound itself [newsinc.com] resembles a "porcupine," peaking in amplitude around 7 KHz (which is approximately a musical microtone between A8 and Ab8, the very highest end of some electronic keyboards) it has been suggested to sound like "banging on a bunch of piano keys at once" which is consistent with the fact that those frequency peaks, being spaced so close together, would produce low-frequency beat-frequencies interacting with each other (and producing that "writhing, undulating" description from the victims). It is easy to see how such a sound could be disorienting at high pressure-levels and especially with a focused LRAD-style weapon.
However, as others have already pointed out, the infrasound or ultrasound component hasn't been discussed, neither the potential interactions with objects or biological matter. Brain-waves are in the single and double-digits of Hertz and it is possible that the beat frequencies could be in that range (too lazy to run a time-series or spectral analysis on the actual sound, which is available online -- plus I don't want it rattling the precious few brain-cells I have left).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @01:35PM
if the the "experts" had some biology background.
It is actually a fairly common thing that certain electronic components fail and emit high decible high frequency noises. Happens a lot in certain expansion cards for computers. I had a fridge that went that way once. It is pretty excrutiating to have that noise around all the time.
It isn't the tone that your measuring, which is why the "acoustic" expert isn't the guy to talk to. It is the the guy measuring human responses that matters.
I totally expected that there would be a very public move to retract this. There is a whole industry in electronic harassment equipment, and we do have some stuff in our military inventory that is unclassified that is in this realm.
My expectation is that there is a lot of it that is still classified, and in all probability a lot of it is being used against select members of the domestic population at any given moment. Which is why there is so much disinformation about this stuff. And why there will be a retraction.
If you don't believe that the fed does evil shit to its own citizens covertly, you should watch the Discovery miniseries on the unibomber. The CIA took a 16 year old insecure boy, and turned him into a domestic terrorist, just to see if they could. It's all been declassified at this point.
It is less important what happens to our diplomats, than making sure what our government is doing to its own population, remains a secret. I'm sure some guys in a sat control station somewhere shit a brick when our guys in Havana starting bitching about this. We've probably been doing it to the Cubans for decades.
Who knows, maybe we just missed?
