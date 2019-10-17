from the the-optimus-prime-factor dept.
The oft-delayed giant robot fight has finally taken place. On Tuesday, Team USA's mechs scrapped it out with Japan's Kuratas in an abandoned steel mill for the world to watch. There could only be one victor, and it proved to be [snipped for your pleasure]
Those not familiar with the rumblings about this fight can catch up from Engadget's original coverage, and our own in 2015, and earlier this year.
[translation mine] A US company wants to compete with the giant robot of a Japanese competitor. However, they're apparently lacking the money to complete their own battle machine. Now they're turning to patriots for help.
For the representatives of the company MegaBots, there is nothing more beautiful than robots that tear each other to pieces. "Your childhood dreams have come - can you hear them knocking?", asks the speaker in a video on Kickstarter. As though it were unthinkable, that someone could find a duel of nations in highly stylized robot battle dubious or completely superfluous. A battle advertised with slogans like "Together we can conquer Japan!"
In practice it's not about real declarations of war, but a robot duel between the US company MegaBots and the Japanese company Suidobashi Heavy Industry. At the end of July, MegaBots challenged its competitor from the Far East to pit their model named Kurata against MegaBots' Mk.II in the summer of 2016.
MegaBots is hoping to raise $500,000 on Kickstarter to fund their robot. Are they hoping for a Reality TV show?
After two years of quiet rumblings the stage is set for a Giant-Robo battle between Japan's Suidobashi Heavy Industry and USA's Megabots.
It's taken some time to get the robots ready and everything set up. But it seems that the match is going to happen this September. One of the biggest challenges was finding a venue according to a recent interview the Megabots team did with Quartz.
Logistical issues for an event of this magnitude have included: whether or not the venue's floor can support the weight of giant robots falling, having sufficient power and utilities available to work on the robots, safety containing a fight between extremely heavy and powerful machines, being able to access the venues with heavy trucks used to transport the robots, and more.
The fight is set for some time next month and will be available on Youtube and Megabot's Facebook page – no news as to whether that will be streamed live or not. For safety the event will not be allowing spectators to watch at the venue.
Source: http://www.belloflostsouls.net/2017/08/geekery-the-robot-fight-is-on.html
(Score: 3, Informative) by Snow on Thursday October 19, @08:24PM (9 children)
It was super lame.
Bot 1 shoots a large paintball at bot 2.
Bot 2 slowly wheels close to bot 1
Bot 2 knocks bot 1 over.
Bot 1 lies on back like a turtle.
Total Duration: ~10 seconds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @08:28PM (1 child)
You left out the part where the Yank hacks the Jap apart with a chain saw
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday October 19, @08:30PM
That's pretty generous...
The chainsaw was as useless as the paintball gun.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday October 19, @08:29PM
Honey if we showed all tricks up our sleeve you might get worried. So we just wwf around a bit...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday October 19, @08:29PM (3 children)
Spoiler spoiler: there are 3 rounds, the spoiler above covers round 1. The other 2 rounds are less lame - but only a tiny bit so.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday October 19, @08:32PM (2 children)
Oh, I didn't know there was more than one round! I was so disappointed i couldn't carry on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @08:48PM (1 child)
Round two was lame. Round three was a bit more exciting. People inform me that it wasn't staged, though I'm not sure I believe these people who tell me that. It looked cool at least.
Mechwarrior cited plenty of time as inspiration, but the combatants reminded me more of the standing tanks from the backstory in the manual to Battle Clash [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday October 19, @09:06PM
You'd get better action by putting chainsaws and swords on industrial welding bots and programming them to parry.
This was just sad. Does watching 6 times ten seconds out of 25 minutes count as a "view" on youtube? I'm afraid I may have accidentally encouraged them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @08:30PM
It was way longer than 10 seconds, but I didn't even watch the end it was so dull.
(Score: 2) by jcross on Thursday October 19, @09:18PM
I just skimmed it and could not stand the annoying voiceover. The guy sounded like an annoying teenager in an adult body, overacting excitement without actually being excited at all. To be fair, this seems to be what reality TV mostly sounds like these days, but omg who actually likes that voice? Maybe they need it to make up for the aforesaid lameness of the actual action being narrated?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday October 19, @08:38PM (1 child)
On the topic of entertainment based on fictional military operations, I wonder if there's anything in the genre of taking 90s era MILES simulation gear and modern weapons and real military units and running a TV show. Essentially a documentary on existing simulated wargames.
The closest I've seen is a BBC series where the main focus was training nuclear submarine commanders but the side story was the practical eval section of the course was a mid 00s multinational wargame simulation, which was pretty interesting to watch.
I was involved in something like this in the 90s in the Army, I'm just saying add 500 go-pro helmet cameras to the wargame on each side might be interesting.
Of course they would probably turn it into unwatchable USA-style sportscasting or unwatchable reality TV. You'd end up with 45 minutes of how great it is some soldier is a single mom and 5 minutes of actual simulated war coverage. But it could be interesting to watch.
Essentially I'd start with this mech war, make sure it doesn't suck at the TV programming level (good luck), then recast with real military gear and real military people.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday October 19, @08:44PM
This may come as a shock to you, but most people like their porn to be about sex, not violence.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 19, @08:39PM (2 children)
Let me guess, robots did not spray a hail of real bullets at each other using gatling guns.
Does it really have the soul of a mecha if it won't endeavor to crush the opponent with the absolute force available through human engineering?
Maybe we need thicker armor, compact fusion, and energy shields before we can truly answer this question.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday October 19, @08:46PM (1 child)
Remember, kids: practice safe Zechs, always wear a Gundam!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @09:03PM
Careful, the low-budget ones are not very effective. [pinimg.com]
