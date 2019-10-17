from the 512-bit-management-engine dept.
Intel's upcoming 10nm Cannon Lake CPUs will include support for AVX-512 instructions, even in some consumer-oriented SKUs:
A new update to the Intel document for software developers indicates that the company will begin to introduce various AVX-512 instruction set extensions to its consumer CPUs soon. This will start from the codenamed Cannon Lake (CNL) and Ice Lake (ICL) processors, made using 10 nm process technologies. The new extensions will enable future chips to improve performance in certain applications. One of the main questions on AVX-512 is which consumer programs will actually support the AVX-512 when these CNL and ICL processors hit the market. In addition to the AVX-512, the upcoming processors will introduce a host of other new non-AVX-512 instructions.
According to the Intel Architecture Instruction Set Extensions and Future Features Programming Reference document, Intel's Cannon Lake CPUs will support AVX512F, AVX512CD, AVX512DQ, AVX512BW, and AVX512VL. This will bring the feature set of these CPUs to the current level of the Skylake-SP based processors. In addition, the Cannon Lake microarchitecture will support the AVX512_IFMA and AVX512_VBMI commands, but at this point, it is unclear whether the support will be limited to servers, or will also be featured in the consumer processors (the latter scenario is likely based on the document wording, but remains unclear).
Intel originally promised to release Cannon Lake processors in 2016 – 2017 timeframe, but delayed introduction of its 10 nm process technology to 2018, thus postponing the CPU launch as well. Initially it was expected that the Cannon Lake CPUs would generally resemble the Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake chips with some refinements, but the addition of the AVX-512 support means a rather tangible architecture improvement. For AVX-512, large the[sic] chunks of data require massive memory bandwidth, which the Skylake-SP cores get due to large caches and more memory controllers. Keeping in mind memory bandwidth and power consumption factors, the AVX-512 might not be supported by all Cannon Lake client CPUs, but only by those aimed at higher-performance machines (i.e., no AVX-512 for ULP mobile parts as well as entry-level desktop SKUs, but this is [speculation] at this point). Meanwhile, [the] good news is that by the time AVX-512-supporting Cannon Lake processors arrive, programs for client PCs that take advantage of the latest extensions will likely be available.
Previously: AVX-512: A "Hidden Gem"?
Intel's Skylake-SP vs AMD's Epyc
Related Stories
Upcoming Intel processors will support scalable AVX-512 instructions, which one former Intel employee calls a "hidden gem":
Imagine if we could use vector processing on something other than just floating point problems. Today, GPUs and CPUs work tirelessly to accelerate algorithms based on floating point (FP) numbers. Algorithms can definitely benefit from basing their mathematics on bits and integers (bytes, words) if we could just accelerate them too. FPGAs can do this, but the hardware and software costs remain very high. GPUs aren't designed to operate on non-FP data. Intel AVX introduced some support, and now Intel AVX-512 is bringing a great deal of flexibility to processors. I will share why I'm convinced that the "AVX512VL" capability in particular is a hidden gem that will let AVX-512 be much more useful for compilers and developers alike.
Fortunately for software developers, Intel has done a poor job keeping the "secret" that AVX-512 is coming to Intel's recently announced Xeon Scalable processor line very soon. Amazon Web Services has publically touted AVX-512 on Skylake as coming soon!
It is timely to examine the new AVX-512 capabilities and their ability to impact beyond the more regular HPC needs for floating point only workloads. The hidden gem in all this, which enables shifting to AVX-512 more easily, is the "VL" (vector length) extensions which allow AVX-512 instructions to behave like SSE or AVX/AVX2 instructions when that suits us. This is a clever and powerful addition to enable its adoption in a wider assortment of software more quickly. The VL extensions mean that programmers (and compilers) do not need to shift immediately from 256-bits (AVX/AVX2) to 512-bits to use the new bit/byte/word manipulations. This transitional benefit is useful not only for an interim, but also for applications which find 256-bits more natural (perhaps a small, but important, subset of problems).
Will it be enough to stave off "Epyc"?
AnandTech compared Intel's Skylake-SP chips to AMD's Epyc chips:
We can continue to talk about Intel's excellent mesh topology and AMD strong new Zen architecture, but at the end of the day, the "how" will not matter to infrastructure professionals. Depending on your situation, performance, performance-per-watt, and/or performance-per-dollar are what matters.
The current Intel pricing draws the first line. If performance-per-dollar matters to you, AMD's EPYC pricing is very competitive for a wide range of software applications. With the exception of database software and vectorizable HPC code, AMD's EPYC 7601 ($4200) offers slightly less or slightly better performance than Intel's Xeon 8176 ($8000+). However the real competitor is probably the Xeon 8160, which has 4 (-14%) fewer cores and slightly lower turbo clocks (-100 or -200 MHz). We expect that this CPU will likely offer 15% lower performance, and yet it still costs about $500 more ($4700) than the best EPYC. Of course, everything will depend on the final server system price, but it looks like AMD's new EPYC will put some serious performance-per-dollar pressure on the Intel line.
The Intel chip is indeed able to scale up in 8 sockets systems, but frankly that market is shrinking fast, and dual socket buyers could not care less.
Meanwhile, although we have yet to test it, AMD's single socket offering looks even more attractive. We estimate that a single EPYC 7551P would indeed outperform many of the dual Silver Xeon solutions. Overall the single-socket EPYC gives you about 8 cores more at similar clockspeeds than the 2P Intel, and AMD doesn't require explicit cross socket communication - the server board gets simpler and thus cheaper. For price conscious server buyers, this is an excellent option.
However, if your software is expensive, everything changes. In that case, you care less about the heavy price tags of the Platinum Xeons. For those scenarios, Intel's Skylake-EP Xeons deliver the highest single threaded performance (courtesy of the 3.8 GHz turbo clock), high throughput without much (hardware) tuning, and server managers get the reassurance of Intel's reliable track record. And if you use expensive HPC software, you will probably get the benefits of Intel's beefy AVX 2.0 and/or AVX-512 implementations.
AMD's flagship Epyc CPU has 32 cores, while the largest Skylake-EP Xeon CPU has 28 cores.
Quoted text is from page 23, "Closing Thoughts".
[Ed. note: Article is multiple pages with no single page version in sight.]
Previously: Google Gets its Hands on Skylake-Based Intel Xeons
Intel Announces 4 to 18-Core Skylake-X CPUs
AMD Epyc 7000-Series Launched With Up to 32 Cores
Intel's Skylake and Kaby Lake CPUs Have Nasty Microcode Bug
AVX-512: A "Hidden Gem"?
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 20, @12:31AM
Em Em Em! I am in a desire! I need... my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on no wizard! please no wizard! I TOLD YOU NOT...... omy cheeks! anus a$$ be g0d 4 u no pl0z not tha tikl How could you even do this to me? my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on of my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on slowness can I... oh my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on the crystal! The children are all in dangerousness... pocket shitty fuckness my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on you do isn't here "I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS an experiencement things" racers up your butt hew hew hew' zoomin' Oh you better believe im doing this 2 lik tip uf 2 mak baby fel asleep! pop lik tha dik I'm gonna dump all over your hopes and dreams until there are absolutely zero hopes and dreams left to dump on! drippin'ness this minuteness Wow! I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS bootyassness minuteness as never it Or u, lovely cheeks of anal dripping!! Milf is goodyscrumposoness pop lik tha dik, young is you! Simk godihateyourbootyass right this minuteness Simk Whore jikl jakl a$$ slap calooby Simk dumping ultimatum supremacy pop my dik leik mom on lik! wat no pl0z wiz dunt do dat Or u, lovely cheeks of anal dripping! cheks of fyr goodyscrumposoness Rutabega Enough! Simply Enough! I've had enough to take with you're booty's asses!... my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on slowness can I... oh my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on the crystal! The children are all in dangerousness... pocket shitty fuckness my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on you do isn't here "I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS an experiencement things" racers up your butt hew hew hew' zoomin' hog lik dik fukr nick is you'll experiencement my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on slowness can I... oh my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on the crystal! The children are all in dangerousness... pocket shitty fuckness my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on you do isn't here "I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS an experiencement things" racers up your butt hew hew hew' zoomin'! Wow. How could you even no this to my bootyassness minuteness? my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on slowness can I... oh my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on the crystal! The children are all in dangerousness... pocket shitty fuckness my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on you do isn't here "I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS an experiencement things" racers up your butt hew hew hew' zoomin' Wow! I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS bootyassness minuteness as never it Or u, lovely cheeks of anal dripping!! Milf is goodyscrumposoness pop lik tha dik, young is you! and sun jr. are happy you escaped mr.eckle of cheeks when those cheeks and asses are one of my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on slowness can I... oh my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on the crystal! The children are all in dangerousness... pocket shitty fuckness my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on you do isn't here "I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS an experiencement things" racers up your butt hew hew hew' zoomin' guys! how u du dat cheky cheks hog lik dik fukr nick I don't believe in America. Enough! Simply Enough! I've had enough to take with you're booty's asses! no chrilden ren run PRO James Ah, scrump! Now that's my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on slowness can I... oh my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on the crystal! The children are all in dangerousness... pocket shitty fuckness my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on you do isn't here "I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS an experiencement things" racers up your butt hew hew hew' zoomin' I'm always PRO James so I could Simk's bootyassness minuteness! thats the kinda bootyassiousness How can you even; jakl do "wizard of tree hat" this to me? why notness no pl0z dunt tikl my a$$ pop lik tha dik why not look at this because "ass whore dick cock simkyness" this minuteness immediatelyness bootyassness minuteness went creakedyness under my footness this minuteness! Old man tickle... he's far too powerful! He teleported... tickle fisted... save my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on slowness can I... oh my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on the crystal! The children are all in dangerousness... pocket shitty fuckness my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on you do isn't here "I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS an experiencement things" racers up your butt hew hew hew' zoomin' Wow! I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS bootyassness minuteness as never it Or u, lovely cheeks of anal dripping!! Milf is goodyscrumposoness pop lik tha dik, young is you!! my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on about my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on slowness can I... oh my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on the crystal! The children are all in dangerousness... pocket shitty fuckness my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on you do isn't here "I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS an experiencement things" racers up your butt hew hew hew' zoomin' crystal? No Wow! I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS bootyassness minuteness as never it Or u, lovely cheeks of anal dripping!! Milf is goodyscrumposoness pop lik tha dik, young is you! run! fuk du do those coks, in world of reality". caves of steel, pickles are ants why notness whore degree in chemical cock mathematics yes again ass simk Enough! I'm can't clearly spy on I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS booty's asses! I don't believe in America. Simk a$$ be g0d thats simp. scrump! I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on slowness can I... oh my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on the crystal! The children are all in dangerousness... pocket shitty fuckness my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on you do isn't here "I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS an experiencement things" racers up your butt hew hew hew' zoomin' tomorrow, my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on slowness can I... oh my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on the crystal! The children are all in dangerousness... pocket shitty fuckness my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on you do isn't here "I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS an experiencement things" racers up your butt hew hew hew' zoomin' eternal blackness this minuteness! wew; "how about we get on to it, mr.it" my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on slowness can I... oh my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on the crystal! The children are all in dangerousness... pocket shitty fuckness my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on you do isn't here "I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS an experiencement things" racers up your butt hew hew hew' zoomin' it in hog lik dik fukr nick? asshole anus Suck I don't believe in America. all up! Suck everything up! Take I don't believe in America. all in! faggotry jones saga your bootyassness minuteness is a gigantic spaghetti noodle, suck that cabbage patch kid right up your bootyassness minuteness! web wel my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on Wow. How could you even no this to my bootyassness minuteness? my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on slowness can I... oh my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on the crystal! The children are all in dangerousness... pocket shitty fuckness my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on you do isn't here "I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS an experiencement things" racers up your butt hew hew hew' zoomin' Wow! I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS bootyassness minuteness as never it Or u, lovely cheeks of anal dripping!! Milf is goodyscrumposoness pop lik tha dik, young is you! and sun jr. are happy you escaped mr.eckle of cheeks when those cheeks and asses are one of my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on slowness can I... oh my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on the crystal! The children are all in dangerousness... pocket shitty fuckness my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on you do isn't here "I AM BOOTYASS PROCESS an experiencement things" racers up your butt hew hew hew' zoomin' guys! PRO James Now those are some cheeks that? my ass is a turtleneck for the oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on wizard no please, American, yet in a tree humbles.! oh yeah thats the kinda scrump im feasting on hew hew hew
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday October 20, @12:50AM (3 children)
I was under the impression what mattered was small scale lithography, for more bang for the wafer, less watts per chip, and faster execution due to shorter paths. Now you're saying something as revolutionary as an enhanced instruction set might play a role?
wat do? Process improvements, or engineering improvements? How shall I bet my 401k tomorrow?
Reply to This
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday October 20, @01:07AM (2 children)
As a computer science expert who studied the MIPS processor and once coded a program to calculate primes using MIPS assembly(I believe it was 200 lines or so), I declare that this is Intel going after the lower-end GPUs by having one shit processor suited for multiple tasks. And if there's one semiconductor manufacturer who would Jew anybody, it's Intel.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday October 20, @01:28AM
As someone who back in 2000 or so tried to make the microsoft-compatible test pass on a MIPS (they had a test suite the processor had to pass), and proved they never would be (due to the way the MIPS did it's addressing), I don't remember the point but don't think MIPS was ever a Microsoft approved CPU.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 20, @01:35AM
Hold our camel piss. We present Alluha Ackbar, the inbred CPU that uses a burka for a heatsink, has a nine year old co-processor and runs hotter than a jihadi suicide belt. - SAIB Foundries.
Reply to This
Parent