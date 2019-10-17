Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Virtual Reality Technology Allows Women to See Their New Breasts in 3D Before Going Under the Knife

posted by Fnord666 on Friday October 20, @06:16AM   Printer-friendly
from the who-else-gets-a-peek? dept.
Hardware

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Gerard Lambe, a consultant plastic surgeon at the Reflect Clinic in Manchester and a spokesman for British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, is one of those surgeons offering the service.

They can be used to show what a woman's breast would look like if they were made bigger or smaller.

Gerard, who has been using the technology for a year, told The Sun Online: "They have been a huge advance, in my eyes.

"I have been doing plastic surgery for a long time and augmentation [making them bigger] was a bit in the stone age.

"You would have three or four sizes (of implants) that would just get stuffed in a bra and the woman would say it looks OK or it doesn't.

"This software allows you to show what a round implant would look like as opposed to a tear drop one, it allows you to simulate what it would look like under the muscle and over the muscle.

Source: https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/4560120/virtual-reality-technology-allows-women-to-see-their-new-boobs-in-3d-before-going-under-the-knife/

Original Submission


«  Backyard Chicken Trend Leading to Spike in Poultry-Related Diseases
Virtual Reality Technology Allows Women to See Their New Breasts in 3D Before Going Under the Knife | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)