Gerard Lambe, a consultant plastic surgeon at the Reflect Clinic in Manchester and a spokesman for British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, is one of those surgeons offering the service.

They can be used to show what a woman's breast would look like if they were made bigger or smaller.

Gerard, who has been using the technology for a year, told The Sun Online: "They have been a huge advance, in my eyes.

"I have been doing plastic surgery for a long time and augmentation [making them bigger] was a bit in the stone age.

"You would have three or four sizes (of implants) that would just get stuffed in a bra and the woman would say it looks OK or it doesn't.

"This software allows you to show what a round implant would look like as opposed to a tear drop one, it allows you to simulate what it would look like under the muscle and over the muscle.