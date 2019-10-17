from the who-else-gets-a-peek? dept.
Gerard Lambe, a consultant plastic surgeon at the Reflect Clinic in Manchester and a spokesman for British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, is one of those surgeons offering the service.
They can be used to show what a woman's breast would look like if they were made bigger or smaller.
Gerard, who has been using the technology for a year, told The Sun Online: "They have been a huge advance, in my eyes.
"I have been doing plastic surgery for a long time and augmentation [making them bigger] was a bit in the stone age.
"You would have three or four sizes (of implants) that would just get stuffed in a bra and the woman would say it looks OK or it doesn't.
"This software allows you to show what a round implant would look like as opposed to a tear drop one, it allows you to simulate what it would look like under the muscle and over the muscle.
Source: https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/4560120/virtual-reality-technology-allows-women-to-see-their-new-boobs-in-3d-before-going-under-the-knife/
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 20, @06:32AM
Does it also simulate the intensity of back pains for carrying a larger rack?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday October 20, @07:04AM
Like this: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Booby [wikipedia.org]
Or like this: http://nymag.com/thecut/2014/06/this-is-what-a-14-year-old-boy-dreams-of.html [nymag.com]
I wonder how much of this is technology looking for a question, and how much is doctors trying to reduce the chances of having unhappy patients?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Friday October 20, @07:29AM
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday October 20, @07:48AM
- hmmm maybe they are too big now. On the other hand, I look stunning, don't you think, Henry?
- I think you should turn that damn thing off, Robert.
