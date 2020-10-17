A trend in raising chickens in urban/suburban areas has led to a spike in salmonella infections:
The popular trend of raising backyard chickens in U.S. cities and suburbs is bringing with it a soaring number of illnesses from poultry-related diseases, at least one of them fatal. Since January, more than 1,100 people have contracted salmonella poisoning from chickens and ducks in 48 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Almost 250 were hospitalized and one person died. The toll was four times higher than in 2015.
The CDC estimates that the actual number of cases from contact with chickens and ducks is likely much higher. "For one salmonella case we know of in an outbreak, there are up to 30 others that we don't know about," CDC veterinarian Megin Nichols said.
A "large contributing factor" to the surge, Nichols said, comes from natural food fanciers who have taken up the backyard chicken hobby but don't understand the potential dangers. Some treat their birds like pets, kissing or snuggling them and letting them walk around the house. Poultry can carry salmonella bacteria in their intestines that can be shed in their feces. The bacteria can attach to feathers and dust and brush off on shoes or clothing.
But illnesses can be prevented with proper handling. The CDC recommends that people raising chickens wash their hands thoroughly after handling the birds, eggs or nesting materials, and leave any shoes worn in a chicken coop outside.
Salmonella is much more common as a food-borne illness. More than 1 million people fall ill each year from salmonella contamination in food, resulting in more than 300 deaths, according to the CDC. There are no firm figures on how many households in the U.S. have backyard chickens, but a Department of Agriculture report in 2013 found a growing number of residents in Denver, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City expressed interest in getting them. Coops are now seen in even the smallest yards and densest urban neighborhoods.
MyNewsLA reports
The Los Angeles City Council voted [October 14] to allow backyard beekeeping, joining cities like Santa Monica, New York, Denver, and other cities where the hobby is legal.
[...] Councilman Paul Koretz [....] said bees "do especially well in Los Angeles" and Wednesday's move could help address bee colony collapse disorder which has claimed about a third of the global bee population.
[...] City leaders and members of HoneyLove, a nonprofit that promotes beekeeping, said the activity aids urban farming efforts such as community gardens. They also said urban areas offer a pesticide-free environment for insects that are critical to the health of agriculture and plants.
[...] The ordinance allows no more than one hive per 2,500 square feet per lot area to be kept in the backyards of single-family homes citywide. Front yard beekeeping is barred by the ordinance.
It also sets buffer zones and areas on a property where hives can be kept and requires that beekeepers raise walls or hedges high enough to ensure bees need to fly up before leaving the backyard.
A water source also needs to be maintained near the hives so the bees would not need to venture outside of the beekeeper's backyard to get hydrated, under the rules.
The backyard beekeepers also need to register with the County of Los Angeles Agricultural Commission.
The commission has 129 beekeepers registered with 219 locations countywide, according to commission spokesman Ken Pellman. Of those registered, 39 are commercial beekeepers, which means they have eight or more hives.
[...] Los Angeles already averages about eight to 10 feral bee hives per square mile.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 20, @05:28AM
This goes way beyond chickens. Hello toxoplasmosis! Would you like birth defects, car crashes, and reckless promiscuity? Mess with cats, and all that can be yours!
The list of animal-spread diseases is long and interesting. Your doctor needs to pay off student loads, buy a house, send kids to college, and build a retirement fund. The coroner and mortician are also eyeing you.
So anyway, about salmonella. Basically every animal with a vaganus ("cloaca" in latin) has it. All birds, lizards, and amphibians have it. All of their eggs have it. Be sanitary. Cook your damn food, don't contaminate the sink handle or put cooked food back on something that held uncooked food, etc. If you aren't careful and smart, resign yourself to fate or just buy military rations.
(Score: 2) by t-3 on Friday October 20, @05:31AM (1 child)
Birds are disgustingly dirty, especially chickens. Plus, chickens eat ANYTHING. I bet all those urban chickens are fattening up on city rats and pigeons. Combine this with hipsters who probably think their chickens are cuddly vegetarians rather than ravenous mini-dinos, and disease is sure to strike. I bet there's good money in wringing necks and plucking feathers for the squeamish ones.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday October 20, @06:17AM
So thank ${DEITY:-Science H. Logic} for this story. Maybe I finally have all the proof I need that my generation isn't the stupidest. (Like I needed any more, but it's nice to get each of the boxes ticked.)
