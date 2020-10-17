Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft and Green Bay Packers Invest $10 Million in Wisconsin Tech Partnership

posted by martyb on Friday October 20, @07:27PM   Printer-friendly
from the what?-no-cheese? dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Microsoft and the Green Bay Packers will each invest $5 million in a tech partnership called TitletownTech in Green Bay, Wisconsin:

In an unusual pairing of a giant tech company and a football team, Microsoft and the Green Bay Packers are trying to spur innovation in Wisconsin by forming a $10 million partnership that will make investments, give workspace to startups and encourage innovation among local businesses.

Called TitletownTech and located next to the Packer's Lambeau Field, it will include an 18-week accelerator for companies, a venture capital fund that will invest in those startartups and a lab to help existing business to inject innovation into their firms.

"By combining the Green Bay Packers' deep engagement in this community and our expertise in helping businesses digitally transform, we believe TitletownTech will be a valuable resource for Wisconsin and a model for fostering economic development in other parts of the country," said Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, in a statement.

The TitletownTech building is planned to open next fall.

Green Bay Packers press release. Also at Reuters, Green Bay Press-Gazette, and WILX.

Original Submission


«  Study Links Pregnant Women's Exposure to Air Pollution to Shorter Telomeres in Babies
Microsoft and Green Bay Packers Invest $10 Million in Wisconsin Tech Partnership | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.