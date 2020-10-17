from the /*-trueplay()-*/ dept.
Developers that want to stop cheaters in their Windows games are getting a little additional system-level help from Microsoft via TruePlay, a new API being rolled out through Windows 10's Fall Creators Update.
The feature, which is now documented on the Windows Dev Center, lets developers easily prioritize a game as a protected process, cutting off some of the most common cheating methods by essentially preventing outside programs from looking at or altering the game's memory. TruePlay also "monitor[s] gaming sessions for behaviors and manipulations that are common in cheating scenarios," looking at usage patterns on a system level to find likely cheaters.
[...] Windows users will have to explicitly opt in to TruePlay monitoring through a system setting, which first showed up in preview builds as "Game Monitor" back in June. Users that don't opt in won't be able to play games with TruePlay implemented, though; as the settings page notes, "turning this off may limit the games you can play."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 21, @04:56AM
More nonsense that's only possible because Windows is a proprietary piece of trash that no one should ever use. Even if this anti-feature is defeated (and it probably will be), this shows yet again that you should not trust or use proprietary software because the ones who control it do not care about your freedoms at all. If you use software you have no real control over to do your computing, results like this are unsurprising.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Virindi on Saturday October 21, @05:11AM
The more eyes there are on a DRM system, the more likely it is to be broken. The most secure DRM schemes are often those that only apply to one obscure thing, because there is not enough reward for breaking them.
By consolidating all anti-cheat for every game into a single feature, MS is massively increasing the reward for breaking it. Is MS really this clueless? Perhaps there is another explanation, such as:
-An excuse for more data collection? Do they really need such an excuse? They seem to already collect whatever they want.
-A backdoor for the reintroduction of "Trustworthy Computing"?
-Other?
