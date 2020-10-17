from the getting-to-know-you dept.
Privacy of medical results obtained in a clinical setting are protected in the US by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). But what about non-clinical medical data gathered by phone apps and wearables such as a FitBit? Not so much. According to a new report, Rice expert: Be concerned about how apps collect, share health data your personal health data may be at risk:
As of 2016 there were more than 165,000 health and wellness apps available though the Apple App Store alone. According to Rice University medical media expert Kirsten Ostherr, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates only a fraction of those. Americans should be concerned about how these apps collect, save and share their personal health data, she said.
On Oct. 26 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will host a gathering of national experts to discuss "Data Privacy in the Digital Age." Ostherr, who is a professor of English and director of Rice's Medical Futures Lab, has been doing research on health and medical media for over 20 years, from "old" media like celluloid films used for medical education to "new" media like smartphone apps. She will present "Trust and Privacy in the Ecosystems of User-Generated Health and Medical Data" during a panel discussion.
[...] She said apps that make medical or therapeutic claims are considered a medical device and must go through the FDA procedures for approval and regulation. For some companies, that process is worth the time and effort, because their product could become covered by insurance.
But the vast majority of apps provide "helpful hints" in response to user-entered data, such as ideas for alleviating symptoms of a migraine.
[...] "If your app carefully sidesteps claiming any kind of medical intervention, then it's a health and wellness app and not a medical device — and it is not regulated," Ostherr said.
Regardless of whether an app is regulated, Ostherr said, they are all "capturing tons of personal data, some of which would be classified as personal health information if it were subject to oversight by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act."
These experts don't look any further than where their nose stops. It should have been "Rice University Expert: Be Concerned that Apps Collect, Share
HealthData"
"Health data" should not be treated any differently than other 'data' on you. Data is data is data is data.
If you are going to make money off of it, I want ALL the money you make from it since it is MINE (i.e. without me, this data does not exist or is useless); you also become fully liable if this data is ever used against me and are on the hook for perpetual protection from any misuse(*).
(*) but of course, you would just close up shop and re-open under a different company... you fucking bastards...
