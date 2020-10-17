17/10/20/2255241 story
posted by mrpg on Saturday October 21, @04:41PM
from the alliterative-animals dept.
from the alliterative-animals dept.
Effective immediately, the new release of Ubuntu, 17.10, aka 'Artful Aardvark' has been released!
This release will be supported for 9 months (until 2018) for Long Term Support, stick with release 16.04, instead.
Official flavors (e.g. Kubuntu) are also released.
See the above release notes for a full list of changes and where you can get a copy.
[Full disclosure: the majority of SoylentNews' servers run Ubuntu 16.04 LTS though we have taken steps towards moving to Gentoo.]
Also:
The customized version of GNOME that Ubuntu 17.10 uses is very much in the mould of the (now defunct) Unity desktop, so it won't be to everyone's tastes.
Ubuntu 17.10 Released | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 1) by DECbot on Saturday October 21, @04:52PM
This is Ubuntu's first release to try to go 100% Wayland, so expect some gui bugs and report them.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
Reply to This