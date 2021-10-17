F-Droid is an alternative application store for Android [...] that provides users with a catalog of free and open source software. [It is] useful for Android users who don't want to link their device and data to the Google ecosystem, and [...] for installing applications that are not offered on Google Play.

Note: The last [pre-1.0] version is offered [...] on the main F-Droid homepage at the time of writing. You need to visit this page on the website to download version 1.0 of the application. Also, note that you need to enable the installation of apps from unknown sources in the settings to install the application.

[...] F-Droid 1.0 comes with a redesigned interface. The application opens a What's New page on start that highlights new releases.

Note that you cannot switch the program language [any more], at least not right now. This means that you are stuck with the Android device's language.

[...] new features are [...]

Improved tracking protection (HTTP Etag, TLS).

Background updates with privileged extension. workflow for updating applications overhauled completely.

Faster index updates.

A "What's New" section that highlights changes in the current release.

Screenshots and feature graphics support, if available.

Fully translatable app summaries and descriptions.

Support installing media, OTA, Zip and other files.

Donations to app developers highlighted.

The general feel of the application has not changed, however.