Alphabet Deploys Project Loon Balloons to Puerto Rico

posted by mrpg on Sunday October 22, @06:56AM   Printer-friendly
from the for-real-or-VR? dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

Alphabet's Project Loon deploys LTE balloons in Puerto Rico

Alphabet's Project Loon has officially deployed its LTE balloons to Puerto Rico, the team announced this afternoon. In a blog penned by Project Loon head Alastair Westgarth, the company says it's working with the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Aviation Authority, FEMA, and other cellular spectrum and aviation authorities to bring connectivity to parts of the island still suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Loon's official LTE partner for the initiative is AT&T, which is helping Loon use its fleet of stratospheric helium balloons to bring functions like text messaging and minor web browsing access to Puerto Rico residents who have LTE-equipped smartphones.

Also at TechCrunch.

Original Submission


