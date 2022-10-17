from the FIRE-sector-doing-bad-math-again dept.
The Intercept reports:
Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded Chipotle and warned investors that the stock will "underperform", complaining that the restaurant chain is paying its workers too much, and that cutting labor costs further will be difficult for the chain.
[...] Chipotle spokesperson Chris Arnold called Bank of America's analysis "flawed and inaccurate", adding that the restaurant chain hasn't cut employee hours but recently increased hours in conjunction with the addition of queso to the menu.
"That analysis is making estimates and conclusions about our management practices over a 12-year time frame from 2006 to 2017", Arnold told The Intercept. "Obviously, the scale of our business and labor wages have changed dramatically over that time frame. Drawing conclusions from 2006 and applying them as a directional change to our business over the past 12 months is simply flawed."
[...] "We continue to pay wages and offer benefits that are competitive and that reflect the priorities of our employees", Arnold said. "And with a commitment to developing and promoting people from within, we are providing significant opportunities for advancement."
The downgrade is a symptom of Wall Street's maniacal obsession with labor costs.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @09:46AM (2 children)
When kid wants to know why we can't have nice things.
Money is about control, the less money, the most control. This is why mafia literally swimming in money keep their territory poor.
This is why this downgrade means nothing. People, and nations, who followed the finance guru institutions, got fscked all the same eventually. OTOH it is a good ad for Chipotle, it means they care a bit more than the others.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @10:24AM (1 child)
Money is just a logistics technology; not only does money make it possible to account for resources, but when combined with capitalism, it allows for finding which allocation of resources makes the most sense to society, including finding which people should be the ones making the decisions about resource allocation (people who make productive allocations are rewarded with more decision-making power, while people who make anti-productive allocations are stripped of their decision-making power).
Money is great. There's no possible way for society work without it. Ever.
Far from enslaving people, money frees people, by allowing them to cooperate across the planet without even realizing it. People who otherwise hate each other are working together to build a useful world, thanks to money, and then their children are growing up with less hatred due to the prosperity.
You almost nailed the problem, though: The Mafia is an authoritarian organization; the mafia is founded on the principle of "do-as-I-say" coercion, just like "government". Money is a technology that does not work well under authoritarianism. It only works well under libertarianism ("do-as-we-agreed" voluntary exchange); it only works well under capitalism in particular—this is because nobody knows how anything should be priced, a question which must be asked continuously, and answered continuously by a market of voluntary exchange.
That's why socialist regimes always fail. They do not respect the organic, evolutionary nature of the price mechanism; their only recourse is to try to control the subjugated population by authoritarian means, imposing some particular structure to society that just doesn't make any sense, and thus the universe crushes them like a species that won't adapt.
Long live money. It is our savior.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Sunday October 22, @10:30AM
The problem is that workers are treated as resources rather than as humans.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @10:15AM (2 children)
...saying that they pay their executives too much?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday October 22, @10:40AM
Technically you probably could. If you become a stockholder. But to actually lower bonuses and such you probably need to be the absolute majority stockholder so it will probably be somewhat expensive.
(Score: 4, Touché) by maxwell demon on Sunday October 22, @10:24AM (1 child)
In other news, Chipotle downgraded Bank of America and warned workers that the employer will "underperform", complaining that the bank is paying its investors too much, and that cutting investor costs further will be difficult for the bank.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @10:58AM
Maybe he can get it posted on a billboard near the NYSE, and do a blurb on his show about it to boot :)
