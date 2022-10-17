from the safe-borders dept.
Simple math can help scheming politicians manipulate district maps and cruise to victory. But it can also help identify and fix the problem.
Imagine fighting a war on 10 battlefields. You and your opponent each have 200 soldiers, and your aim is to win as many battles as possible. How would you deploy your troops? If you spread them out evenly, sending 20 to each battlefield, your opponent could concentrate their own troops and easily win a majority of the fights. You could try to overwhelm several locations yourself, but there's no guarantee you'll win, and you'll leave the remaining battlefields poorly defended. Devising a winning strategy isn't easy, but as long as neither side knows the other's plan in advance, it's a fair fight.
Now imagine your opponent has the power to deploy your troops as well as their own. Even if you get more troops, you can't win.
In the war of politics, this power to deploy forces comes from gerrymandering, the age-old practice of manipulating voting districts for partisan gain. By determining who votes where, politicians can tilt the odds in their favor and defeat their opponents before the battle even begins.
Anyone for a game of RISK?
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @07:12PM (1 child)
In before someone starts blaming one American party for doing it more than the other.
They BOTH do it. They both usually end up suing each other in court because of some loss. In my state it has flipped a couple of times because of that. Remember districts usually only count mostly at the congress seat level. Most everything else is based on the county/city lines or popular vote.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday October 22, @07:58PM
Well, California is a problem. Let's hope Bannon can rally right, reducing retardism.
I don't like San Francisco and Boston dictating terms and behavioral guidelines to the rest of the proud White nation. The leftists will be stopped.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by GlennC on Sunday October 22, @07:17PM (3 children)
How about Global Thermonuclear War?
For those who may not get the reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WarGames [wikipedia.org]
The only gods that have ever been truly worshipped are wealth and power. Others are just cover.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday October 22, @07:31PM (2 children)
How about a nice game of chess [instead]?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @07:32PM (1 child)
Like I've said before... The only winning move is not to play.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @07:57PM
And a supercomputer?
:)
First strike always wins, amirite?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @07:33PM (1 child)
Were society organized around capitalism rather than "government" coercion, then people would be voting continuously every single day, as they interact within the market; either someone finds a service profitable for himself, or he doesn't, and thereby "votes" to fund that service (or not) via voluntary exchange.
That is the shape of actual civilization.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday October 22, @07:39PM
Just curious, if someone rubs your ears, do you jizz in your pants?
Reply to This
Parent