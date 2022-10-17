Stories
The Math Behind Gerrymandering and Wasted Votes

posted by martyb on Sunday October 22, @07:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the safe-borders dept.
Science

rylyeh writes:

From Quanta Magazine:

Simple math can help scheming politicians manipulate district maps and cruise to victory. But it can also help identify and fix the problem.
 
Imagine fighting a war on 10 battlefields. You and your opponent each have 200 soldiers, and your aim is to win as many battles as possible. How would you deploy your troops? If you spread them out evenly, sending 20 to each battlefield, your opponent could concentrate their own troops and easily win a majority of the fights. You could try to overwhelm several locations yourself, but there's no guarantee you'll win, and you'll leave the remaining battlefields poorly defended. Devising a winning strategy isn't easy, but as long as neither side knows the other's plan in advance, it's a fair fight.
 
Now imagine your opponent has the power to deploy your troops as well as their own. Even if you get more troops, you can't win.
 
In the war of politics, this power to deploy forces comes from gerrymandering, the age-old practice of manipulating voting districts for partisan gain. By determining who votes where, politicians can tilt the odds in their favor and defeat their opponents before the battle even begins.

 
Anyone for a game of RISK?

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @07:12PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @07:12PM (#586013)

    In before someone starts blaming one American party for doing it more than the other.

    They BOTH do it. They both usually end up suing each other in court because of some loss. In my state it has flipped a couple of times because of that. Remember districts usually only count mostly at the congress seat level. Most everything else is based on the county/city lines or popular vote.

    • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday October 22, @07:58PM

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Sunday October 22, @07:58PM (#586033) Homepage Journal

      Well, California is a problem. Let's hope Bannon can rally right, reducing retardism.

      I don't like San Francisco and Boston dictating terms and behavioral guidelines to the rest of the proud White nation. The leftists will be stopped.

  • (Score: 2) by GlennC on Sunday October 22, @07:17PM (3 children)

    by GlennC (3656) on Sunday October 22, @07:17PM (#586015)

    How about Global Thermonuclear War?

    For those who may not get the reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WarGames [wikipedia.org]

    --
    The only gods that have ever been truly worshipped are wealth and power. Others are just cover.

    • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday October 22, @07:31PM (2 children)

      by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Sunday October 22, @07:31PM (#586018) Homepage Journal

      How about a nice game of chess [instead]?

      --
      --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @07:32PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @07:32PM (#586019)

        Like I've said before... The only winning move is not to play.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @07:57PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @07:57PM (#586031)

          And a supercomputer?

          :)

          First strike always wins, amirite?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @07:33PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @07:33PM (#586020)

    Were society organized around capitalism rather than "government" coercion, then people would be voting continuously every single day, as they interact within the market; either someone finds a service profitable for himself, or he doesn't, and thereby "votes" to fund that service (or not) via voluntary exchange.

    That is the shape of actual civilization.

(1)