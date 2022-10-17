According to HackerOne, Google's new bug bounty program now incentivizes hackers to unearth software vulnerabilities in some of the more popular third-party apps on the Play Store. The new program will presumably result in more secure Android apps while also limiting the damage whenever a serious issue is discovered. While perhaps not a common occurrence, it's not all that unusual to see reports of malware infecting widely downloaded Android apps.

[...] Notably, the new bug bounty program, as it stands now, only applies to Google-developed Android apps and the following third-party apps: Alibaba, Dropbox, Duolingo, Headspace, Line, Mail.Ru, Snapchat, and Tinder. Down the line, though, the program may open up to include additional third-party apps.