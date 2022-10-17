from the We-have-always-been-at-war-with-Eurasia dept.
Iran Doesn't Have a Nuclear Weapons Program. Why Do Media Keep Saying It Does?
When it comes to Iran, do basic facts matter? Evidently not, since dozens and dozens of journalists keep casually reporting that Iran has a "nuclear weapons program" when it does not—a problem FAIR has reported on over the years (e.g., 9/9/15). Let's take a look at some of the outlets spreading this falsehood in just the past five days:
Business Insider (10/13/17): "The deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), aims to incentivize Iran to curb its nuclear weapons program by lifting crippling international economic sanctions."
New Yorker (10/16/17): "One afternoon in late September, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called a meeting of the six countries that came together in 2015 to limit Iran's nuclear weapons program."
Washington Post (10/16/17): "The administration is also considering changing or scrapping an international agreement regarding Iran's nuclear weapons program."
CNN (10/17/17): "In reopening the nuclear agreement, [Trump] risks having Iran advance its nuclear weapons program at a time when he confronts a far worse nuclear challenge from North Korea that he can't resolve."
The problem with all of these excerpts: There is no documentation that Iran has a nuclear weapons program.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @02:15AM
Ask Saddam how this works, he had first hand experience.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @02:17AM
Stuxnet
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @02:20AM (3 children)
For over a year now, Iran has been breaking their agreement by attempting to buy nuclear material. Since Infallible Grand Emperor Hussein was in charge back then, reporting this would make him look stupid and ineffective. So CNN, NBC, CBS and ABC never did. Even better, the chattering class are faux-acting hysterical at Donald Trump for considering cancelling the deal, even though it's already broken.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @02:25AM (1 child)
I wanted to include some links with my comment, but embedding them gives me a Soylent error every time.
Iran breaking deal:
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/10/09/iran-attempted-to-buy-nuclear-technology-illegally-32-times-german-agency-says.html [foxnews.com]
Media faux outrage:
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/10/23/trumps-irrational-hatred-of-the-iran-deal [newyorker.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @03:15AM
Note: Iraq, not Iran this time.
In the early aughts, "intelligence" reports said that Iraq was trying to buy yellowcake (processed uranium ore) from Niger.
The State Dept. spooks (a bunch with high veracity, despite having a much lower budget than the usual TLAs) said it was bullshit.
Colin Powell, their boss, rejected their findings.
A retired diplomat was sent to Africa to investigate. [wikipedia.org]
Upon his return, he also said that the story was crap.
USA.gov (Dubya's warmongers) wanted the story to be true, so actual facts didn't matter.
To retaliate against the truthteller, USA.gov ruined the career of Joe Wilson's wife, Valerie Plame, a CIA officer.
Apparently, it doesn't take much to qualify for "intelligence".
You just have to craft your "truth" to support the agenda of the Reactionaries.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Geotti on Monday October 23, @02:29AM
By "attempting" to buy, and these attempts that you apparently refer to (e.g. reported by German intelligence) are much less in numbers than they were before the JCPOA. Besides, the IAEA says everything is fine (i.e. because these were only attempts, they didn't actually buy anything), so US is just positioning itself to play another act as the world's policeman again. But sure, believe what you want to believe, just don't be surprised, when this stratagem backfires.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 23, @02:20AM
It's a "Hello World" nuclear weapons program.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Iranian_nuclear_scientists [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @02:36AM
Iran would be a country of morons if it didn't have one. Put yourself in Iran's shoes, sitting next to Saudi and other Gulf Sunny Arabs, Israel, and nuke-armed Pakistan next door.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Informative) by DECbot on Monday October 23, @02:41AM
In the post-fact world, it no longer matters if our masters tell us lies or truths. It only matters that it feels good to act upon what our handlers tell us. For our own good and for the good of all those vested in wall street, our leaders have determined that we must die. In their esteemed wisdom, Iran or North Korea have been chosen to be the spear to shed our blood and calm our growing anxiety in our aging yoke that binds us together. Democracy cannot be free unless the constituents die for the beliefs that make them feel good. The greater the death toll, the freer the country will be from the happy, ignorant masses. Then the surviving constituents, in their gratitude, present their freedoms to the government so it can protect those freedoms and share them equally to all it deems trustworthy.
I'm with her, Hope in MAGA!
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Monday October 23, @02:47AM
The basis for that claim? Two assessments by US intelligence that indicate that Iran halted its program in 2007 and may not have resumed the program in 2012 (depending on whether the second report is accurate or merely reflects biases of the time). The second assessment also comes with some touchy feelie sentiment that Israeli intelligence is thought to agree with the assessment even though public statements were made to the contrary.
In contrast, we have a 2011 IAEA report which indicates that Iran probably was still running its nuclear weapons program at the time. [cfr.org]
and on the difference with the 2007 CIA report:
So why is the press suppose to ignore that?
My take is that Iran will ease up on the more provocative parts of its nuclear weapons program as long as the incentives of the current deal remain more useful to them than that aspect of weapons development.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @03:00AM (1 child)
Anything Iran does with fissile materials is weapons-related. Even if it's nominally for energy, they want the infrastructure and knowledge as a stepping stone. I can't fault them for that, but it's true. They have too many fossil fuels to need nuclear energy.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @03:22AM
Anything Iran does with fissile materials is weapons-related
As part of the deal that Iran signed, they are allowed to produce medical-grade isotopes.
The place has UN inspectors checking this stuff.
They have [...] fossil fuels
..and are smart enough not to use them, adding to AGW in the process.
Any other ignorant opinions you'd like to spew?
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent