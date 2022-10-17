from the Animoji:-Animated-Animosity? dept.
Apple has been sued over its use of the "Animoji" trademark. Apple uses the name for its iPhone X feature that allows users to control and send emoji using their own facial expressions. Apple claims that the trademark is invalid:
A Japanese company, which owns the trademark for "Animoji" in the US, is suing Apple for using the word to name its iPhone X feature. The Tokyo-based company, Emonster, filed the suit on Wednesday in US federal court, saying, "Apple made the conscious decision to try to pilfer the name for itself." The company's CEO, Enrique Bonansea, is a US citizen living in Japan.
Emonster owns an iOS app called Animoji that launched in 2014, which lets people send emoji that are animated in a loop like GIFs. The app asks you to compose the message kind of like how you would format a line of code in Python or Javascript, with parentheses and brackets that separate the kinds of effects you want to add to text or emoji. The app costs $0.99 on iTunes.
Emonster claims that Apple knew about the trademark and offered to buy it, but was turned down. Emonster has owned the "animoji" trademark since 2015, but Apple filed a petition to cancel the trademark on the grounds that EMONSTER, INC. was dissolved in the State of Washington in 2004 and did not exist when the trademark application was filed on August 20, 2014 by Enrique Bonansea, who identified himself as the President of EMONSTER, INC.
Also at Reuters and AppleInsider.
Previously: Apple's New iPhone X will let You Control the Poo Emoji with Your Face
Related Stories
The $999 iPhone X costs more than many laptops. Among the changes in store is the ability to project face movements onto emoji.
Apple's new iPhone X will allow users to do something we never dared dream would be possible with a handheld device.
It lets you take control of the poo emoji with your own face.
That's right, the animated pile of excrement, which is among the most popular methods of communication for millennials, can be controlled with the tech giant's new Face ID feature.
The fine article has an example of animoji demonstrated at an Apple conference.
Check YouTube for an example of the Face2Face algorithm — published on Mar 17, 2016 — where real-time face movement is projected onto George W. Bush, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Monday October 23, @04:57AM
While I totally agree with the little guy here, it's going to be a case of the little guy getting out-lawyer'ed. Apple clearly has enough money to keep throwing at this till this company is bankrupt many times over. THis just seems to be a case where they don't even want to pay the right amount to just buy the whole company/trademark - just to get away with it.
